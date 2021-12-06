Andrew Zimmern Named United Nations Goodwill Ambassador with the World Food Programme

× Expand man standing in kitchen

Fresh out of Washington this morning: The United Nations World Food Programme—2020 Nobel Peace Prize Laureate and the world’s largest humanitarian organization providing food assistance to more than 100 million people in over 80 countries each year—today announced that Andrew Zimmern has been named a Goodwill Ambassador.

That's a pretty big gig. I talked to Zimmern over the weekend and asked him what it means to him to be partnering up with the United Nations. "How can you not be humbled. I mean, it's the UN! I asked if I get to wear one of those blue helmets," Zimmern joked.

In all seriousness though, this is a very big honor and it means a lot of humanitarian work. "It's amazing, you know I learned about service work the first year I lived in Minnesota, and it literally saved my life. You know I'm not a perfect human, and I make my share of mistakes, but I get up every day and I try to make a difference. I'm thrilled that my hours per week of work has the chance to help more humans."

Zimmern understands that this mission comes to him as a storyteller. Using his public voice and the boots-on-the-ground experience that he's gained traveling the world and learning about food systems will be vital to this new role. "I've been with farmers in Ethiopia, I've been in Macedonia and the countries that touch it, and the people who are trying to save the trees, so I have a unique position to tell their stories through my platform. If there are communities that we can help survive by growing drought resistant grains, or sustainable sweet potato vines, can we then convince the rest of the world to start eating those grains and sweet potatoes to help make change."

In a release, the WFP's Executive Director, David Beasley, said “Addressing food waste is a critical component of the U.N. World Food Programme’s efforts to end global hunger, and we’re honored to have Chef Zimmern support our efforts and drive change.” Zimmern is ready for this task and has already collaborated on a #StopTheWaste video aimed at this topic. "It's a Möbius strip, food waste is attached to our food system, is attached to hunger, which is attached to climate and conflict, and food equity, so if you touch any of that, you're affecting the others. I feel like I can be very noisy about food waste, and if we address that, we can provide more for the people who have less, but have an impact on the other issues as well."