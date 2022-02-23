Analysis: The James Beard Awards Longlist 2022!

× Expand Three attendees of the James Beard Awards Michael Twitty, Sean Sherman, and Dana Thompson at the JBF Leadership Awards

Do you ever feel like the James Beard Award semifinalist list, that is, the long, long list that will be significantly winnowed before the finalists are announced, do you ever feel like it’s a check up on the health of our restaurant scene? Like someone from out of town came and bounced a hammer on our collective knees, and then offers a preliminary take on how we’re doing? I feel that.

Obviously, the last couple of years have been unimaginably, ceaselessly bonkers and stressful and tragic, and we’ve lost a lot of restaurants. But the last couple years have also been full of growth and birth and new beginnings, because that’s what life is. It’s all of those things at the same time, and never more so than in these pandemic times. Am I required to say that? I feel like I am, especially in light of the fact that the Beard Awards took a yearlong break, in light of restaurant imperilment and tragedy, and this is the first Beards take on our food scene since the before-times.

What do the Beard nominators see when they see the Twin Cities? They see Sean Sherman, Yia Vang, Jorge Guzmán, Erik Skaar, and Kim Bartmann.

Sean Sherman and his partner Dana Thompson have been working around the clock for a decade plus to create an intellectual and sensory rubric so that people in restaurant-world can start seeing, tasting, and understanding Native American and North American Indigenous foods. And this work has been important, revolutionary, brilliant (see my last review,) and has today been recognized by the Beard foundation in two ways. Owamni, the spectacular riverfront restaurant, is up for best new restaurant in the whole country, in the category called, plainly enough, “Best New Restaurant.” Sean Sherman has also been nominated for the regional category, “Best Chef Midwest” for Owamni. Of note, Sherman has won a Beard award for his Sioux Chef cookbook, and was recognized in 2019 with a Beard Leadership Award.

Yia Vang is our currently best-known Hmong chef, and, of course, the Twin Cities is the biggest U.S. metro for the Hmong diaspora, (check our writing on Marc Heu and Diane Yang for more detail.) Vang has been our pick multiple-times at Mpls.St.Paul Magazine because of his best this and best that—he’s brilliant, we adore him. (He’s also currently in a struggle.) The Beards have picked his Union Hmong Kitchen, currently mainly a stall at Graze Food Hall, as a longlist nominee also for “Best New Restaurant.” Vang has also been nominated, just like Sherman, for “Best Chef Midwest” for Union Hmong Kitchen.

Kim Bartmann has been nominated for “Best Restauranteur” for her Bartmann Group restaurants, which currently number: Café Barbette and Barbette’s tagalong champagne bar Trapeze, Tiny Diner, Red Stag, Book Club, Gigi’s Café, Pat’s Tap, and seasonal Bread and Pickle. Bartmann has been succeeding in this man’s world, and I regret to mention it is still that man's world in 2022, since 1991! I think she richly deserves this honor, and it is late coming. I wrote about Bartmann, and some of her employees who have been with her since the beginning, in our recent story about Uptown.

For what it’s worth: Please note that Bartmann employed Sherman on and off over the years, this is a small supportive community in so many ways, you never know when the person who is helping you muck out the walk-in is going to be the next big star—and that is one thing about food that makes me so happy.

Jorge Guzmán has pivoted, recalibrated, put his thing down, flipped it and reversed it more than any other chef in town these last years, and it is singularly gratifying to see him nominated for his extraordinarily focused and sensuous cooking at Petite León. If I could give him a special medal for perseverance, I would, please read my recent-ish story on why.

Erik Skaar is the big surprise of this list: His restaurant Vann demonstrates undeniable grace and finesse, I just didn’t know that the Beard judges were that good at navigating the lakeside roads of the western suburbs! I’m glad they are. Of course we did just add them to the MSP50 list this year, but please enjoy my review of Vann when it was brand new. I can still see Vann’s gorgeous octopus before me, and the fact that the restaurant has made national news only open during These Trying Times is nothing short of applause-worthy.

My one disappointment was to not see Diane Yang on this list. After years of her being nominated in bakery categories when she didn’t have a bakery, now that she does have a bakery it’s galling to find her left out. (Look for my story about her takeover of the bakery operation at Cook’s to leap from print-only to online any day now.)

Predictions? I will be surprised if Sean Sherman doesn’t take home at least one medal—show me a chef in the country who is doing more significant work. If you’re outside restaurants perhaps what he’s doing isn’t obvious, but not a decade ago you could find German, Thai, French, etc. restaurants in every big city, but Native American food using sumac, cedar, and bison was unheard of, and Sherman personally is responsible for letting us know that, and letting us taste why we should care. It's been a unique joy to live in the Twin Cities and see his and Thompson's gargantuan efforts, and successes. Enjoy this 2016 story on what Sherman and Thompson were trying to do, and compare it to what they have accomplished, if you want some warm good feelings.

Prediction-wise, I am curious whether Yia Vang gets magicked off these lists once it becomes clear to the judges that his real-real restaurant isn’t actually with us yet. Yes, the food stall at Graze is great and everything, but these are awards for restaurants, unless they have changed their definitions in the year off. I think we’re all waiting for Vang’s big moves with Vinai, which should be soon forthcoming. Do you give James Joyce a lifetime achievement for Portrait of the Artist, or wait for Ulysses? We now find out.

As to the question about general health of the Twin Cities scene, it’s obvious at a glance that we are not dominating this list the way we have in earlier years. For instance, I don’t remember Phoenix ever being so dominant—they have nine nominations this year, have a year-round outdoor climate, and never had a restaurant vaccine-or-test mandate. In 2019 they had four nominations; we had 11. Related? Coincidence?

Overall, I see growth, celebration, sadness, discomfort, and open questions. Which seems like a realistic snapshot of where we are in this moment in time in restaurants. So, Happy Beard Semifinalist Day! This is you, Twin Cities. You look pretty great, considering the rough couple years you’ve had. Now and always, raise a glass and celebrate the gift of this moment!