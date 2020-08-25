A List of Restaurant Closings 2020

× Expand bellecour bar empty

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry. In June Twin Cities Business made an initial survey of the damage, listing local eateries and bistros that had closed their doors for good. Since then, the casualties keep piling up. We try to keep everyone informed on the weekly Feed blog, but thought we should have a compiled list as well.

We will continue to update this list as needed. Our information comes from our own sources, plus Hospitality Minnesota, and other press reports and social media. Our list is primarily focused on the Twin Cities – where more than 50 restaurants have closed forever – but includes a few entries from outstate Minnesota. It is in no particular order.