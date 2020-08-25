A List of Restaurant Closings 2020

bellecour bar empty
The Covid-19 pandemic continues to wreak havoc on the restaurant industry. In June Twin Cities Business made an initial survey of the damage, listing local eateries and bistros that had closed their doors for good. Since then, the casualties keep piling up. We try to keep everyone informed on the weekly Feed blog, but thought we should have a compiled list as well.
We will continue to update this list as needed. Our information comes from our own sources, plus Hospitality Minnesota, and other press reports and social media. Our list is primarily focused on the Twin Cities – where more than 50 restaurants have closed forever – but includes a few entries from outstate Minnesota. It is in no particular order.
- Bachelor Farmer and adjacent Marvel Bar, North Loop
- Ginger Hop and basement club Honey, northeast Minneapolis
- The Herkimer, LynLake Minneapolis
- Muddy Waters, LynLake Minneapolis
- McCormick & Schmick’s, Nicollet Mall location
- Sleepy V’s donut shop, northeast Minneapolis
- Pazzaluna, downtown St. Paul
- Bad Waitress, northeast Minneapolis location – replaced by Central N.E.
- Burger Jones, south Minneapolis location
- A Cupcake Social, south Minneapolis
- Bar Luchador, Stadium Village Minneapolis
- El Burrito Mercado, south Minneapolis location
- 4 Bells, downtown Minneapolis
- Fuji Ya, LynLake Minneapolis
- Izzy’s Ice Cream, St. Paul location
- Anelace Coffee, northeast Minneapolis
- The Egg & I, LynLake Minneapolis location
- Moose & Sadie’s, North Loop
- Fig & Farro, Uptown Minneapolis
- The Fitz, St. Paul (turned into Handsome Hog)
- Public Kitchen, St. Paul
- Grey Duck, St. Paul
- Cleveland Wok, St. Paul
- NE Arcade, northeast Minneapolis
- Bonfire, locations in Blaine, Eagan, Savage, Woodbury, St. Paul, Mankato, and MSP Airport
- Vivo Kitchen, Apple Valley – slated to be new Tavern Grill location
- Sole Mio, Woodbury
- Roasted Pear, Burnsville and Brooklyn Park
- Little Tijuana, south Minneapolis
- Green Mill Restaurant, locations in Coon Rapids, Eagan, Roseville, Mankato and Winona
- The 508 Bar + Restaurant, downtown Minneapolis
- Taco Cat, south Minneapolis -- shutting down Sept. 30
- Allie's Deli, downtown Minneapolis
- Bar Brava, North Loop, Minneapolis
- BBQ Cabin, St. Paul
- Bellecour, Wayzata
- Bluestem Wine Bar, south Minneapolis
- Casablanca Restaurant, Rochester
- Cheese Louise, Linden Hills, Minneapolis
- Daube's, Rochester
- Don Raul, south Minneapolis
- Doolittles Woodfire Grill, Alexandria location
- R.A. MacSammy’s Elbow Room, south Minneapolis
- In Bloom, St. Paul
- Keegan's Irish Pub-Restaurant, northeast Minneapolis
- Lettuce Unite, Rochester
- Lush, northeast Minneapolis
- Octo Fishbar, St. Paul
- Old Chicago, Apple Valley
- Outback Steakhouse, Roseville
- Popol Vuh (to be replaced with ViVir) northeast Minneapolis
- Red's Savoy, northeast Minneapolis
- Tonic Kitchen & Juice Bar, Rochester
- Giordano’s, Uptown Minneapolis
- Create Catering, Northeast Minneapolis as of Sept. 19