LEGO-Inspired Burger Pop-Up Coming to Minneapolis

× Expand Brick Burger LEGO Burgera

Yes, when I first saw this pop into me in-box, I darted my eyes to the computer’s date-function to make sure it wasn’t April Fools. Seems not! It was announced that Brick Burger, a LEGO-inspired burger concept, is making its way to the Twin Cities in December. From this esteemed critic’s perspective, I have three important thoughts.

One: Wow, I love LEGOs. Just love them. LEGOs: Awesome, no notes.

Two: Forty-seven dollars!!!! For a burger and a soda? For a family of four, we’re talking… $200? Ooof.

Three: They did such a cute job with those buns!

Read the full press release below to have your own deep thoughts, and then answer the obvious question: Can a Tinkertoys burger be far behind?