8 Christmas Bars and Crawls to Conjure Holiday Spirits

Mary’s Christmas Palace (Psycho Suzi's)

For a camp Christmas drinking experience, head to Mary’s Christmas Palace at Psycho Suzi’s, which lasts until Jan. 28. Mary’s has it covered with over-the-top holiday spirit and spirits, the entertaining menu has drinks like the I Hate My Elf for Loving You, a brandy caramel apple hot cider, and Baby Jesus Was a Baller, a strawberry margarita jello shot. Mary is also serving up a holiday-themed dinner menu, complete with Fried Baby Elves (fried artichokes) and Chanukah-themed pretzels. psychosuzis.com

Jingle Bar (Cast and Cru)

Following holiday tradition, Cast and Cru is transforming the Old Log Theatre cabin into the Jingle Bar, a pop-up Christmas cocktail bar from Thursday-Saturday. Christmas-themed cocktails provided by Cast and Cru will be available. The 125+ year old theater has the right ambience for a warm, nostalgic, Christmassy beverage—head to Excelsior before December 23 to get in on the spirit. castandcru.com

Miracle (Lawless Distilling)

Lawless Distilling transforms into Miracle, a kitschy Christmas-themed pop-up that evokes vintage shop charm. Miracle has extended their holiday schedule since last year, and is now open for New Year's Eve. Many of their drinks arrive in Christmas themed cups, and if you’re eager to take home the souvenir, they are available for purchase. The proceeds from these souvenir cups go to the Seva Foundation, which help local communities gain access to vision services. Seating is on a first-come, first-serve basis. lawlessdistillingcompany.com

Miracle (Stilheart Distillery)

Stilheart Distillery is taking on the Christmas spirit with their holiday pop-up, also put on by Miracle. Head to the North Loop distillery for a Snowball Old Fashioned, or choose between a Naughty or Nice Shot (Cocoa Nib Liqueur and peppermint or Canela Liqueur with orange). From the street, it looks like a festive bar, but the holiday charm ramps up downstairs with a wintery landscape of lights and jingle bells. No tickets, cover, or reservation for this Christmas bar. stilheartdistilling.com

12 Drinks of Christmas (Red Rabbit)

Red Rabbit is contributing to the holiday spirit with its 12 Cocktails of Christmas. Every two to three days until Christmas Eve, Red Rabbit’s bartenders are serving up holiday cocktails, some are true classics while others get more creative. Upcoming drinks include the Grasshopper (December 11), Ramos Gin Fizz (December 13), Barrel Aged Negroni (December 15) and a Champagne Cocktail that features carbonated cotton candy grapes (December 17). redrabbitmn.com

12 Bars of Christmas Crawl

Starting off at the Brass Rail, participants can get a crawl-themed stadium cup and Santa hat (while supplies last), and head to one of the five other participating bars afterwards. Last Call features some of the most thematic drinks with beverages like Blitzen’s Mule and Santa’s Sleigh Shots. Tickets are $16-18 and participants are invited to dress up in their favorite, most outrageous Christmas and holiday gear. eventbrite.com

The Toys For Tots Bar Crawl

Check in at the Pourhouse in downtown Minneapolis for this crawl on Dec. 10, with more than 500 folks expected to join, and bring some toys to donate for those in need this holiday season. Tickets are $25. crawlwith.us

Mariah Carey Drag Brunch

It's not Christmas without "All I Want for Christmas Is You." Mariah Carey and her timeless song are gifts that keep on giving each year. Join performers Sasha Cassadine, Cee Cee Russell, Mercedes Iman Diamond, and Onya Deek at Quincy Hall for this holiday bash. etix.com