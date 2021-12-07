5 Holiday Bars to Propel You Into the Festive Spirit

× Expand Photo by @bumpopera, courtesy of Betty Danger's Betty Danger's transformed for the holidays

Is it just us, or is it feeling tougher than usual to get into the holiday spirit this year? Maybe it’s the lack of snow and these 40-degree days. (Which we won’t exactly complain about, but you know.) Maybe it’s the grind of the news, or the fact that Thanksgiving just passed and all of a sudden it’s December, and menorahs and trees must be unearthed and presents must be purchased and social gatherings (remember those?) must be negotiated. But if you’re not quite there yet, try trekking to one of these decked-out bars—where you can’t escape the holiday spirit at all, because it’s kicking you right in the you-know-what. Merry everything!

Betty Danger’s

The Animal Farm has succumbed to Felicia Navidad’s holiday spirit—complete with dare-we-lovingly-say gaudy, all-out décor (garland, lights, Christmas trees, and servers in not-so-ugly swears galore) and aptly named festive food and drinks, some of which are so NSFW we can’t name them here. Fair warning: The boozy hot cocoa really is boozy, and there are, in fact, holiday-themed Jell-O shots that your college roommates will definitely make you throw back. And bonus, don’t miss the Queens of Nordeast Making the Yuletide Gay drag brunches, held twice every Sunday through December. 2501 NE Marshall St., Mpls., 612-315-4997, bettydangers.com

Lawless Distilling

Since Stilheart is taking over the full Miracle experience this year (see below), Lawless is trying something new. Buy tickets to a decked-out cocktail tasting experience at the distillery (includes two low-proof drinks, three little cocktail tastes, an Old Fashioned, and something hot and NA) or order cocktail kits (Snowball Old Fashioned, Muletide, Christmapolitan, and more—complete with liquor, mixers, and all the garnishes) and get your Miracle on at home. 2619 28th Ave. S., lawlessdistillingcompany.com

Stilheart Distillery and Cocktail Lounge

Say it with us: Miracle at Stilheart. The Nolo distillery has gone full festive with ornaments, lights, tinsel, and holiday-themed cocktails and NA drinks, in the theme Lawless has set up the past few years. (You can also get those cocktail kits here if you’re so inclined.) No reservations, it’s all first-come-first-serve, so plan accordingly. 124 3rd Ave. N., Mpls., 612-259-8743, stilheartdistilling.com

Psycho Suzi’s

Mary’s Christmas Palace is open again for its fourth-annual extravaganza. Take a visit to Santa’s Workshop, among a forest of retro Christmas trees, tinsel curtains, Santa hats, snowflakes, and more—and “Christmas Festivus” food and bev options, of course. Feeling outdoorsy? Cuddle around a fire put with a couple of Suzi’s blankets and a hot drink. Life of the party? Reserve a large-group room for your best holiday shindig yet. Just here for fun? Make a reservation or try for a walk-in. 1900 NE Marshall St., Mpls., 612-788-9069, psychosuzis.com

Jingle Bar

Planning a holiday shopping day in Excelsior? Stop by Old Log Theatre’s 125-year-old cabin, which has been transformed into a merry little pop-up bar by resto Cast and Cru. Open Fridays and Saturdays only, you’ll find themed drinks and a cozy ambiance here. 5815 Meadville St., Greenwood, 952-767-9700, castandcru.com