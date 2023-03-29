5 Gluten-Free Bakeries for Passover

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Gluten-free Bakery Hold The Wheat

As Passover approaches, many Jewish people avoid wheat and gluten products, to serve as a reminder of the meaning of the holiday. But that doesn’t mean not indulging in gluten-free baked goods. So, here are some local bakeries serving up gluten-free items, and many prepared in a Celiac-safe kitchen. This list is not exhaustive, and serves as a suggestion of gluten-free spots for Passover-observers and gluten-free pastry lovers.

Sift Gluten Free is a well known South Minneapolis bakery, serving up a variety of gluten-free baked goods. Besides their charming home base, they also sell wholesale to many cafes and restaurants across the Twin Cities. Check out a range of their stockists here.

Atuvava is another stellar GF bakery, and it was born out of a labor of love. Owner Alex became a gluten-free baker when his seven-year-old daughter was diagnosed with Celiac Disease. He was diagnosed shortly after, and set out to create gluten-free bread and baked goods for their family. They carry a wide variety of gluten-free loaves, well-loved muffins and scones, and cookies.

Hold the Wheat is a quaint gluten-free bakery in St. Louis Park, easy to find with its bright orange door and logo. They specialize in sweeter pastry goods like spencer cakes, pies, cookies, and lemon squares that look particularly appealing.

Edwards Dessert Kitchen specializes in finely crafted pastry goods, with a range of gluten-free and gluten-full desserts on the menu. From mango-lassi cheesecakes to gluten-free chocolate chip cookies, these are beautiful desserts to pick up for a Seder dessert.

Hark! Cafe is both vegan and gluten-free, so you can hit two birds with one scone at this bakery. They even have gluten-free bagels, and if you’re looking to do your own baking they can get you started with pre-made mixes.