Preview the 2023 State Fair Beers and Beverages

× Expand Photograph by Caitlin Abrams State Fair Beer

FOR REAL, 60+? Is this the most new Minnesota State Fair bevvies released, ever? I can't help but admire the creative beverage industry in town, so many ideas, so much vision! You can scroll to the list below, but first: Hot Takes. Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl, Steph March, and Alex Lodner weigh in with the three they are most excited for, and the three they are a titch worried about.

Steph March / Chief Imbibing Officer

Overall, I am very excited by the flavors on this list, it's giving short-term short-distance high-commitment chaos! I know not everyone has to try all the bevvies on Day One, but we do. Thank goodness I come equipped with a hollow leg, and a college kid.

The Yays:

BFF at Blue Barn: I have loved many of the orangey ales of past fairs, and since this one is a triple-collab, I have high hopes. And high expectations. Cosmo Martini Slushie at Coasters: Dear God, please let it be pink. Hi Barbie! Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail at Dino's: This sounds as refreshing as Sweet Caroline (bah bah bahm)! Feeling these layers.

The Yikes:

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale): It's a choco-tropico ale, which ok, but the rimmed with chocolate (read: sticky-sitch) is where I'm ... concerned. PB&J Hard Honey: This promises to be made with all-natural flavors, and I'm hoping that delivers. Because it could go very, very, wrong. All the blue slushie beverages ... did you guys NOT get the Barbie memo?

DMG / Six-time James Beard Award winning, card-carrying connoisseur.

I want to say officially and for the record: 65 is too many beers. Even if you go 10 times… are you having six and a half beers a day, and no old favorites? The State Fair must get its collective head around capping this. Also, I love all the creativity! So I contain internal contradictions, and probably need a drink.

The Yays:

Aphrodite’s Gift Hazy IPA at Dino's: From the extremely elite, top-level, super-smart, yearning-to-play brewers at Surly, yes please! Couldn’t be more excited. Let the best of the best play and experiment more, say I, in beer and all things. Blackberry Bramble Ale at Frontier Bar: I love fresh blackberries! I don’t totally get how this works, but I trust the Fulton folk to pull off something cool. Don’t embarrass me, Fulton! Whatever the heck you’re squashing blackberries for, make sure they’re being sacrificed for a good cause. Italian Bellini at Mancini's: One of the more pressing wine issues in Minnesota is: The white grape Edelweiss grows great here, but makes a sort of tricky wine, but it doesn’t grow great enough to be cost-competitive with the European high-volume white grapes that make wines like Prosecco, Cava, or brandy. I know someone is going to turn Edelweiss into something some day… is this it? If it’s really, actually fresh peaches as described I feel great about this. If it’s too hard and they end up using boxed puree, I feel less great about it. Don’t let me down!

The Yikes:

Grape Ape Seltzer at Ballpark Cafe: Is this pandering? I think this is pandering. Just because everyone in Minnesota is like; Grape Ape, that one night I was 21, what happened, how did my underwear end up on the light pole, this doesn’t mean we should valorize it! Lift Bridge, you started this whole stunt-beer craze with your (terrific) Mini Donut beer, with great power comes great responsibility. Use it wisely. Mead For Speed at Lulu's: Orange Honey Blossom Mead? In the hot sun? I have questions: Orange grove honey hives, where’s the closest orange grove, Texas? Also: Why does this one bug me when all the peach and mango ones don’t? Why are humans so moody? Also: Mead, in the hot sun? Hmm. All the Gingers: So many ginger things, but can they actually pull it off? Ginger is tricky to work with, it can dull to imperceptibility when brewed, or heighten to fire if grated fresh and used within a few days. Will all these ginger-users be able to make good use of ginger? I’m generally skeptical, but we will see!

Alex Lodner / Highly Suspicious Beverage Examiner

Sixty-five new beverages? Are they trying to kill us? This could either be really fun or go terribly, terribly wrong.

The Yays:

Pineapple Tajin Dream at O’Gara’s: As a big Tajin fan, the Pineapple Tajin Dream by Lakes & Legends is intriguing. I am always here for a refreshing bevvy at the fair and I’m hoping this will be reminiscent of the Dole pineapple Tajin ice cream I miss from Lappert’s in Palm Springs. Rhubarb Shandy at Giggles’ Campfire Grill: Talk about refreshing! My money is on the Rhubarb Shandy from Mankato Brewing. I don’t see how we can go wrong with rhubarb and lemons, with a garnish of berries and fresh mint. Summer in a cup. Italian Bellini at Mancini’s al Fresco: For a break from beers, this sparkling wine cocktail is appealing. I like that it’s fairly straight forward: sparkling Edelweiss wine and pureed peaches. Sounds like a lovely lil’ sip.

The Yikes:

Duck Duck Blue Duck at The Hideaway Speakeasy: Speaking of things going terribly wrong. I am both fascinated and terrified of the Duck Duck Blue Duck offering from Surly. There is A LOT going on here. There is salty foam, lemonade, blueberries. There is even a toy. Could be delightful. Could be a hot mess. PB&J Hard Honey at the Hideaway Speakeasy: I don’t mean to keep picking at the Hideaway. They try so hard. Maybe too hard? I mean, there are actual peanuts in there? The fact that they made a point of mentioning the addition of filtered Minnesota water is a bit alarming. LuLucifer's Lager at LuLu’s Public House: Ok well they pretty much walked themselves right onto the scary list with that title, didn’t they? (Also see Ghost Runner and Vacation Mullet at Ball Park Café.) This one is a bit like a car crash, can’t-look-away situation. Cherry, licorice, hickory and a kick from puya chiles may be interesting at midnight but maybe not as a summer day sip.

WE SHALL SEE! The full list of the 2023 debutante crapht beers and bevvies follows.

Ahhnold Palmer Style Hard Seltzer: A twist on a fan favorite beverage made into a seltzer with whole leaf black tea and freshly squeezed lemons – it will have you smacking your lips with a satisfying ahhh…nold! 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Works. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Aphrodite’s Gift: From the goddess of beauty comes this gorgeous and hazy IPA. Pillowy smooth and drenched in fruit-forward hop flavor, this is a gift you won’t return. 7.2% ABV. 32 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Apple Pie Cider: This cider is lightly spiced and made with fresh apple juice, cinnamon, nutmeg and other spices. Surely an early taste of the fall season. 5.8% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Wild State Cider. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Appleshine Mango Hard Cider: This semi-dry hard cider is brewed with fresh mango for a refreshing, fruity, easy drinking experience. Notes of mango, apple and champagne with a light and crisp mouthfeel. 6% ABV. Brewed in Blaine, Minn., by Invictus Brewing Co. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Babe’s Blueberry & Maple Golden Ale: This golden ale has a hint of blueberry and maple flavors creating the delicious taste of blueberry pancakes. The perfect answer to a day of lumberjacking with your buddy Paul. 4.5% ABV. Brewed in Hastings, Minn., by Spiral Brewery. At Aldo’s and Snack House, located in the Warner Coliseum

Bases Juiced: Step into the box and take a swing at this strawberry lemonade-inspired ale, a refreshing balance of tart lemon and sweet strawberry. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Beach’d Cruiser: A new State Fair recipe of a crowd-favorite cider. Extra pineapple, guava and passionfruit deliver a tropical cider blend built for summer cruising. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Works. At Shanghai Henri’s, located at the International Bazaar

Beergarita Ale: An ale infused with tangy lime and citrus flavors to mimic the classic drink! A great refreshment for warm weather. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

B.F.F. (A collaboration among Bauhaus, Forgotten Star and The Freehouse): This new mimosa-inspired hazy IPA features bright tropical fruits, citrus and mandarin orange. It’s loaded with copious amounts of Mandarina Bavaria hops and fresh orange peel for an aroma that explodes with notes of juicy orange and tangerine. 6.2% ABV. 30 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., and Fridley, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs, Forgotten Star Brewing Co. and The Freehouse (B.F.F.s). At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Birramisu: This cream ale combines flavors of coffee, chocolate and vanilla to resemble a beloved Italian dessert. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

BlackBerry Bramble Ale: Fresh muddled blackberries, lemon juice and sparkling water combine to make a bramble ale. Tart sweetness of blackberries, piney and peppery juniper, topped with a splash of lemon. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Fulton Brewing. At Frontier Bar, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Blood Orange Cream Ale: The zesty tang of blood oranges combines with the smooth characteristics of Castle Cream Ale. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Two Harbors, Minn., by Castle Danger Brewing. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Blue Hawaiian: Think piña colada, but blue! A pineapple and coconut hard slushie is the perfect drink to bring with you to the beaches of Mexico. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Bootlegger Berry & ‘Barb: Bursting with ripe strawberry and followed by tangy rhubarb, the refreshing nature of hard seltzer captures the sneaky essence of these two fruits. The defiant blend of the sweet strawberry and the tart rhubarb entices your senses as the unofficial key to a good time. 7.5% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing Company. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Boozy Salted Caramel Milkshake: This irresistible blend of creamy caramel, a hint of salt and premium brewed alcohol blended in a smooth milkshake is served with a melt-in-your-mouth caramel spoon. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Butter Together: Rich caramel, creamy butter and vanilla are balanced in this light golden ale to make a refreshing, sessionable butter-beer. 5.4% ABV. 8 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Buzzin’ Blue: This frozen seltzer, made with tropical fruit and strawberry, is a cold treat for hot days. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by The Freehouse. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

C-Plane Citrus Blonde: A fresh and zesty citrus-fruited blonde ale combines bright citrus flavors with a smooth and balanced golden base, creating a refreshing and lively drinking experience. 5% ABV. 20 IBUs. Brewed in Excelsior, Minn., by Excelsior Brewing Co. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Cheers to Cherry Pie: This crisp and fruity gluten-reduced ale has a solid rich malt backbone and is bursting with Hungarian-type tart cherries and vanilla. 7% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Cocabanana (Chocolate Banana Ale): A Caribbean cocktail-inspired tropical ale brewed with fresh pineapple juice, banana, coffee, chocolate, vanilla and sugarcane. Rimmed with chocolate just like your favorite tropical resort would do. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Cosmopolitan Martini Slushie: A refreshing and delicious cranberry and lime slushie inspired by a fan favorite cocktail. 6% ABV. Made in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Cucumber Lemon Lager: A lager as crisp and refreshing as a cool dip on a hot summer day. Flavors of salted cucumber and lemon combine to make a perfectly cool drink. 5.2% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Dan Patch’N Fruit IPA: A tropical twist on a traditional IPA, refreshing and easy drinking with bright flavors of passionfruit and hops. This sensible brew greets you with tropical aromas and a subtly sweet and fruity first impression; it leaves a soft, smooth, hoppy bitterness. The long, dry and mildly tart finish will have you looking forward to the next sip. 4.6% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Summit Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the International Bazaar Stage. At Shanghai Henri’s and Summit On-A-Stick, located at the International Bazaar

DreamDrops: Double Dry Hop New England IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Barrel Theory Beer Company. Brewed with malted oats, malted wheat, pale malt, hopped & double dry hopped with Citra, Mosaic & Sultana. 7.3% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. At Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required, except on Sept. 3, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free)

Dreamsicle Slushy: This icy concoction combines the nostalgia of a dreamsicle with a boozy twist. A refreshing blend of tangy orange and creamy vanilla flavors, harmoniously blended with premium brewed alcohol. 6% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Andy’s Grille, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Liggett and Nelson streets

Duck Duck Blue Duck: This blueberry twist on Surly Lemonade is topped with salted foam and a tiny blue duck for you to keep. This is the perfect blend of sweet, salty and sour. Just don’t call it Duck Duck Goose! 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Eddie’s Lager: Using some of the choicest New Zealand hops, this summertime crusher is light, crisp and layered with flavors of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruit and fresh-cut citrus. 5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Back Channel Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Edna’s IPA: This hazy IPA utilizes New Zealand hops, and the flavor explodes with notes of Sauvignon Blanc grapes, stone fruits and fresh-cut citrus finishing with a pillowy soft mouthfeel. 6.3% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Spring Park, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Back Channel Brewing Co. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

The Funnel Never End: A blonde ale brewed with strawberries and vanilla to bring you strong flavors of a fair favorite, the strawberry funnel cake. The fun will never end with this light, flavorful and refreshing beer rimmed with powdered sugar. 4.5% ABV. 12 IBUs. Brewed in Champlin, Minn., by Elm Creek Brewing Co. At Sabino’s Pizza Pies and Swine & Spuds, located in the Warner Coliseum

Ghost Runner: Walks will haunt, but this Ghost Runner welcomes you with a full roster of hoppy, citrusy West Coast IPA flavor. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer Cocktail: A taste bud-tingling seltzer cocktail with flavors of zesty lime, ginger and aromatic basil. Paired with a subtle but distinct ginger spice, the effervescence from Urban Growler’s Ginger Basil Limeade Hard Seltzer balances flavor and rejuvenation to form a drink that goes beyond the ordinary. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Urban Growler Brewing Company. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

A Ginger Suntan: A vibrant and Minnesotan twist on a classic cocktail. Bursting with sweetness and tang, refreshing flavors of strawberry and rhubarb perfectly complement the slight kiss of ginger. 6% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., and Minneapolis, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater, and Tattersall. At LuLu’s Public House and Schell’s Pavilion, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Great Ape Seltzer: The beloved Minnesota cocktail is made new in seltzer form with loads of grape and lemon-lime flavors. 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden; also available at Bandstand Concessions, located inside the Grandstand concert venue (separate concert ticket required, except on Sept. 3, when admission to the Amateur Talent Contest Finals is free)

Greek Cookie: Based on the delicious Melomakarona cookies, this malty gluten-reduced cream ale is made with orange, honey, nut-free walnut extract and brandy. Making you wish you were with your Yia-Yia and Papou playing Tavli (backgammon) in Santorini. 5% ABV. Brewed in Roseville, Minn., by Bent Brewstillery. At Dino’s Gyros, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Hurricane Sour Smoothie: This tropical fruited sour, inspired by the classic Hurricane cocktail, is brewed with malted barley, fresh lime juice, orange juice, passion fruit and a touch of grenadine. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Island in the Sun IPA: This is the perfect balance of a West Coast IPA with the juicy finish of a New England IPA that is slightly hazy, bursting with flavors of mango and passionfruit. 5.2% ABV. Brewed in Eagan, Minn., by Bald Man Brewing. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Italian Bellini: This sparkling wine cocktail will add some sparkle to your day with the combination of Minnesota Sparkling Edelweiss wine with fresh pureed peaches. 12% ABV. Wine made in Cannon Falls, Minn., at Cannon River Winery. At Mancini’s al Fresco, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

Kirby Pucker Lemon Blueberry: Batting third is Kirby Pucker, Eastlake’s rotation of sour ales. This Minnesota State Fair exclusive release of the award-winning series was matured on lemon and blueberry purée. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Eastlake Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Lemon Berry Chill Slushie: This slushie is made from a Lift Bridge Lemon Icee Seltzer and Red Bull Blue Edition (Blueberry) to make a smooth and icy beverage. 5% ABV. Made in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Lime Time Cider: Cider made from freshly pressed apples that are fermented and infused with whole macerated limes that contribute zest and acidity. Sweetened with all-natural cane sugar to create a perfect limeade treat. 6.4% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

LuLucifer’s Lager: Classic lager aged on puya chiles and hickory. Expect some toasty, pleasant heat and underlying notes of cherry and licorice from the chiles. 5.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Mascot Race: Citrusy, melony and tropical fruit-y, this hazy IPA is everything you want in a Citra hop IPA, just triple dry-hopped. Mascot Race has layers and waves of Citra hop and candied citrus peels, juicy mellow melon and playful papaya, before a mild grapefruit bitterness takes you to a dry finish. 7% ABV. Brewed in Saint Paul, Minn., by Barrel Theory Beer Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Mead For Speed: Orange Honey Blossom: A summer crusher of a mead with a floral aromatic nose, a lightly effervescent body and delicate honey flavor. This mead is fermented from orange grove honey hives. 6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Sociable Cider Werks. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

MN Brew Together: West Coast IPA collab between Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. Pilsner and pale malts form the base, then it’s hopped and dry hopped with Columbus, Simcoe and Chinook. 6.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Modist Brewing and Fair State Brewing Cooperative. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Paloma Hard Seltzer: This grapefruit and tequila cocktail-inspired hard seltzer (without the tequila) is perfect to help you kick back and enjoy a slice of paradise. (Gluten-free) 5% ABV. Brewed in Stillwater, Minn., by Lift Bridge Brewing Company. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

Passionfruit Punch Hard Seltzer: The hard seltzer on draft has waves of tropical fruit punch flavors and a kick of passionfruit. Beautifully blue, gluten-free and vegan, it contains zero grams of sugar. 5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers and Nelson streets

PB&J Hard Honey: A refreshing and carbonated hard honey liquid version of the sandwich your parents made you as a kid. No chemicals or imitation flavors are added to this beverage – it’s simply fermented honey, Minnesota grapes, fresh roasted peanuts and filtered Minnesota water. 6% ABV. Hard honey made in Round Lake, Minn., by Round Lake Vineyards & Winery. At The Hideaway Speakeasy, located in the Veranda, Grandstand upper level, northwest section

Peach-E-Keen: A tart Berliner Weiss Sour with huge aromas of fresh peaches and flavor notes of graham cracker on the finish – just like the homemade dessert. 7.2% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Pineapple Sour Beergarita: This pineapple sour is brewed with salt and given the tropical treatment by adding pineapple and lime. 4.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn. by Mankato Brewery. At the Hangar, located on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Pineapple Tajin Dream: This fruited and spiced ale is made from sweet pineapple and spicy Tajin, which come together for a truly delectable beverage. 5.6% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Lakes & Legends Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Purpleberry Shandy: This summery shandy has a hint of blueberry, making it the essence of summer in a beer. 4.2% ABV. Brewed in Cold Spring, Minn., by Third Street Brewhouse. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Razzmanian Devil: An ale with a refreshing hint of raspberry flavor to quench your thirst during the late Minnesota summer. 5.5% ABV. 10 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Surly Brewing Co. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Rhubarb Shandy: This limited-time shandy combines the flavors of tangy rhubarb and zesty lemons, offering a refreshing and balanced drinking experience with its smooth mouthfeel and the unmistakable taste of Minnesota. Garnished with a strawberry, blackberry and mint skewer. 5% ABV. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At Giggles’ Campfire Grill, located at southeast corner of Lee Avenue and Cooper Street, at The North Woods

Royal Peach: This fruity sour brings together peach fruit sour with loads of luscious, fruity peach. 4.8% ABV. 28 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Pryes Brewing Company. At O’Gara’s at the Fair, located on the southwest corner of Dan Patch Avenue and Cosgrove Street

Seedless Summer Sour: A sour ale brewed with fresh watermelon juice and a hint of sea salt to accentuate the natural sweetness of the fruit. 5.1% ABV. 14 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At Cafe Caribe, located on the south side of Carnes Avenue between Chambers & Nelson streets

State Fair Amber Ale: Sweet roasted caramel and bready malt nicely balanced with a mild citrus hop complexity for a smooth finish. 5.2% ABV. 26 IBUs. Brewed in Chippewa Falls, Wis., by Leinenkugel’s Brewing Co., proud sponsor of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell. At Leinie Lodge, located on the east side of Cooper Street, just south of the Leinie Lodge Bandshell

Strawberry Fool Cream Ale: This cream ale folds strawberry and cream flavors together to make a simply unforgettable beer. This makes having dessert extra easy. 5.1% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Indeed Brewing Company. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater

Strawberry Short Cake’d Up: This lager delivers delicious flavors of vanilla sponge cake and strawberries. This will go down like a scrumptious piece of strawberry shortcake that even your grandparents wouldn’t pass up. 5% ABV. 15 IBUs. Brewed in North Mankato, Minn., by Mankato Brewery. At The Hangar, on the northeast corner of Underwood Street and Murphy Avenue

Summer Sangria: This sweet and refreshing White Sangria is crafted with white wine, peach, mango and citrus. 6.25% ABV. Wine made in Spring Valley, Minn., at Four Daughters Vineyard & Winery. At The Blue Barn, located at West End Market, south of the History & Heritage Center

Sun Seared Grilled Lemon Blonde Ale: A collaboration with Animales BBQ, this zesty blonde ale is made from hand-squeezed grilled lemons. The caramelized sugar from the grilled lemons complements the subtle grainy sweetness of the light base beer while the acid from the lemon juice adds a refreshing zing. 4.7% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs and Animales BBQ Co. At RC’s BBQ, located on the north side of Dan Patch Avenue between Liggett and Chambers streets

Superior Shiver Cold IPA: A cold IPA that embodies the true spirit of Minnesotans: approachable and accessible with a complexity that is both refreshing and surprising. 6% ABV. Brewed in Duluth, Minn., by Bent Paddle Brewing Co. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

Tropical Island IPA: A bold IPA bursting with citrus and tropical fruit flavors with notes of grapefruit, stone fruits, coconut and pineapple. 6.5% ABV. Brewed in New Ulm, Minn., by August Schell Brewing Company, proud sponsor of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater. At Coasters, located on the southeast corner of Carnes Avenue and Liggett Street

Vacation Mullet: This tropical hazy IPA has a smooth, beach-ready body and bursts with notes of coconut, pineapple and mandarin orange. 7.5% ABV. Brewed in Big Lake, Minn., by Lupulin Brewing Company. At Ball Park Cafe, located on the east side of Underwood Street between Dan Patch and Carnes avenues, outside The Garden

White Sangria Slushy: Sweet and refreshingly cold Country White Wine is infused with mint, tarragon, pear juice and elderberry flowers. 6% ABV. Wine made in Hastings, Minn., by Alexis Bailly Vineyard. At French Crêperie, located on the north side of Carnes Avenue between Nelson and Underwood streets

New Non-Alcoholic Brew

Nah Blonde: This non-alcoholic blonde ale features the perfect blend of smooth, bready malt body with just enough hop character to brighten things up and keep it nice and refreshing. If you’re looking for fresh draft beer at the fair but want to avoid the alcohol (or just want to pace yourself for the long day ahead), check out Nah Blonde. <0.5% ABV. Brewed in Minneapolis, Minn., by Bauhaus Brew Labs. At LuLu’s Public House, located at West End Market, south of the Schell’s Stage at Schilling Amphitheater