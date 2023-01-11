Food Trends to Watch in 2023

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Man sitting at bar

Rezzie Wars

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Restaurant interior

Resy and Tock’s reservation systems have a kicky vibe and flexible features that make them more attractive to restaurants to use. OpenTable, still king with more than a billion users worldwide, is losing indie restaurants in town. As reservations become more important, watch the battle heat up.

Hemp is In

Photo by Davin Haukebo-Bol High and Dry hemp beverage

THC beverages have become the new hotness, perhaps pushing seltzer off the top of the mountain. As local politicians figure out the laws, look for dinners, mocktail drinks, and more creativity with hemp products.

Hot Times

Photo by Caitlin Abrams Chili crisp condiment

Chili Crisp is the new sriracha, and the hot honey trend will give way to hot dressings, hot pesto, hot condiments, and more.

Boards

Photo by Stephanie March Cutting board

The trend started in restaurants with charcuterie boards, but it has been amplified by the digital home cook. Look for restaurants to reclaim it with more creative takes: chicken and waffles boards, burrito boards, etc.

Table for One

Solo dining is becoming more and more acceptable and popular—#solodinner has 10 million views on TikTok. Restaurants will start doing special solo menus for those sitting at the bar and find ways to make the experience special.

Snaps Forever

Shutterstock Illustration of a cell phone with a QR code on it

QR codes are here to stay, and the youths don’t mind using them to order. Olds, get used to it.

Unions

With the local Starbucks wave, plus the eventual finalization of some of the distillery/brewery contracts, unions could see a stronger showing in the food space this year.

Gen Z

Photos by Caitlin Abrams Chicken sandwich

They proved they could influence an election; how will they impact the dining scene? On the whole, Gen Z eats less meat, and when they do, it’s chicken. Snacks are a priority—they eat meals of many bits, so entrees are not that important to them. TikTok is how they learn to cook and find cool things, not Instagram. The gen who grew up with quinoa isn’t afraid of new foods. They seek them out.