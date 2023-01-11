Food Trends to Watch in 2023

Every year we drag out the Magic 8 Ball and see if we can predict what’s coming down the pike. Here are some things to look for on the eating and drinking scene in town.

by

Rezzie Wars

Resy and Tock’s reservation systems have a kicky vibe and flexible features that make them more attractive to restaurants to use. OpenTable, still king with more than a billion users worldwide, is losing indie restaurants in town. As reservations become more important, watch the battle heat up.

Hemp is In

THC beverages have become the new hotness, perhaps pushing seltzer off the top of the mountain. As local politicians figure out the laws, look for dinners, mocktail drinks, and more creativity with hemp products.

Hot Times

Chili Crisp is the new sriracha, and the hot honey trend will give way to hot dressings, hot pesto, hot condiments, and more.

Boards

The trend started in restaurants with charcuterie boards, but it has been amplified by the digital home cook. Look for restaurants to reclaim it with more creative takes: chicken and waffles boards, burrito boards, etc.

Table for One

Solo dining is becoming more and more acceptable and popular—#solodinner has 10 million views on TikTok. Restaurants will start doing special solo menus for those sitting at the bar and find ways to make the experience special.

Snaps Forever

QR codes are here to stay, and the youths don’t mind using them to order. Olds, get used to it.

Unions

With the local Starbucks wave, plus the eventual finalization of some of the distillery/brewery contracts, unions could see a stronger showing in the food space this year.

Gen Z

They proved they could influence an election; how will they impact the dining scene? On the whole, Gen Z eats less meat, and when they do, it’s chicken. Snacks are a priority—they eat meals of many bits, so entrees are not that important to them. TikTok is how they learn to cook and find cool things, not Instagram. The gen who grew up with quinoa isn’t afraid of new foods. They seek them out.

