Food Industry Innovators with Vision and Action

Illustrations by Randall Nelson Paul Backer of Toma Mojo Grill

Imagine calling a fast-food eatery in a strip mall near Ridgedale and asking if you need reservations. It happened when Paul Backer and Mike Knox, both veterans of Tilia, opened Toma Mojo Grill last year. Finer-dining restaurant people usually only do fast-food joints as a side gig, rarely as the first solo restaurant. But these two are betting that there’s a place for Spanish/Portuguese food that can be fast and soul satisfying. That their piri-piri chicken sandwiches and pork ’n’ rice bowls are also a much healthier and more flavorful alternative to the mainstream quick-serves is just a chef’s kiss. tomamojogrill.com

Sarah Webster Norton and Adam Borgen of Serving Those Serving

In a post-Bourdain world, more service workers talk about mental health, but not enough have access to resources. Workers have felt the brunt of a lot of people’s frustrations over the past few years, and there just aren’t as many safety nets for these high-stress jobs as there are in the white-collar world. Two industry lifers are trying to change that by bringing Employee Assistance Programs into restaurants and normalizing getting help. As a nonprofit, Serving Those Serving connects people to affordable resources and works to create conversations among peers so that their unique challenges can be met and addressed in a healthy way. servingthoseserving.org

Mo Kotb of Dervish Mazza

Nationally funded ghost kitchens with famous faces (who never cook a damn thing) come and go, but maybe there’s a better way. How about we have a ghost kitchen with no ghosts, only soul? Mo Kotb cooks from his Egyptian heart as he prepares takeout and delivery of lentil soups, pearl couscous, and Ful Madames fava beans with cumin, all in his home. His way with Mediterranean flavors and ingredients is second only to his hospitality if you choose to dine with him at a dinner party event in his Victorian house. If you want to fully learn the ways of dukkah and za’atar, this is the way to go. dervishmazza.com

Carla Mertz of The Farmers Collective

“What do you do when a farmer is standing in your restaurant sobbing that she’s worried about her farm?” Chef Dan Bennett of Farmer and the Fishmonger was faced with that exact moment with farmer Carla Mertz during the pandemic. The answer is: You get to work. Mertz, of Iron Shoe Farm, formed The Farmers Collective as a wholesale distributorship to bring whole hogs, primal cuts, and produce from small family farms directly to the restaurants that need them. Working with the U of M, Mertz and local farmers teach chefs like Bennett how to break down whole animals to create a closer relationship between the cooks and their food. shopthefarmerscollective.com