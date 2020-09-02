How to Cook a Whole Pig in a Pit

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Alex Roberts, Jon Wipfli, and Jorge Guzman (kneeling) dig the pit. Alex Roberts, Jon Wipfli, and Jorge Guzman (kneeling) dig the pit.

Cochinita Pibil is a style of barbecued pork from the Yucatán, where Jorge Guzman’s family lives. There are a lot of ways to cook it, but it gets its name from a piib (or pib), which is an earthen oven that dates back to the Mayans. Cochinita means “baby pig,” so traditionally it involves roasting a whole suckling pig.

In essence, the dish is pork marinated in achiote, chilies, citrus, and spices before it’s wrapped in banana leaves and buried to smoke and steam in a brick-lined pit. Guzman decided he wanted to try it with pork shoulder, so he grabbed some friends (Jon Wipfli of Animales and Alex Roberts of Alma) and dug a hole in Wipfli’s yard. Then set fire to it.

The resulting pork, wrapped in tortillas, was eaten by many friends on a perfect evening. Those Mayans knew what they were doing.

Follow Guzman’s step-by-step to making your own earthen oven if you so accept this challenge:

Call Gopher State One Call to make sure you’re not digging into lines or sewers or anything. Then, dig about a two-foot-deep pit. Remember you don’t want the inside space to be too huge. You want it to hold heat, so it shouldn’t be that much larger than the pan you’ll use. Line the pit with lava rocks or bricks that are made to retain heat. On top of those rocks, make a raging wood bonfire. Not only are you heating the rocks, but you’re also building up the coals. Burn for many hours, until you have a good layer of ash and coals. Line a heavy-gauge roasting pan with banana leaves that overlap the edges. Arrange your marinated pork inside and then wrap the leaves over the pork. Place the pan in the pit, onto the coals. Cover it with burlap and place a piece of corrugated steel on top of that. Then bury it with the dirt you removed. Leave it for about 8–12 hours, depending on the size and amount of the pork. Until you get good at this and can time it by instinct, you might want to slip a corded digital oven thermometer into the pork before burying it. When it reaches 165 degrees, you can dig it up. Clear the dirt off the top, use oven mitts to pull back the steel, and discard the burlap. Get ready to be hit with that beautiful pork smell that only gets better when you peel back the banana leaves. Get it to a table and have at it.

Big Leagues

Think you’re ready to go whole hog? Here’s where you can order whole pigs for roasting locally.