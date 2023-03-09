Deconstructed: St. Croix Chocolate Co.

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams St Croix Chocolate Not into bonbons? Dip into some of SCCC’s award-winning Peppered Passion Fruit Caramel Sauce!

A tiny shop in the town of Marine on St. Croix is the source of some of the most beautiful, artisanal, award-winning chocolates in the world. Giving even one bonbon from St. Croix Chocolate Co. (261 Parker St., Marine on St. Croix, 651-433-1400) is an act of love.

Robyn Dochterman

St Croix Chocolate Entrance

A former journalist who was laid off from the Strib, went all in on chocolate in 2010. Her partner, Deidre Pope, left the world of nonprofits to manage the business.

Props

Chocolate Molds

Gold and silver medals are piling up for Dochterman’s work— from a 2017 gold from the International Chocolate Awards for her Peanut Butter and Wild Grape Jelly chocolate to a 2021 gold for her Apple Walnut Caramel chocolate from the Chocolate Alliance Awards.

Waterfalls

Selmi

It’s not a Wonka-esque chocolate waterfall, but it’s close. SCCC uses an Italian machine called a Selmi to help seal chocolate truffles by way of chocolatefall.

In the Mix

Every chocolate is handmade from scratch in small batches. Locally grown rhubarb, organic honey, and herbs and edible flowers from the garden are some of the ingredients that come together in creative ways.

Color Palette

Colored Cocoa Butters

One of the hallmarks of SCCC chocolates is the vibrancy of each little piece. Sitting in a case, like they do at Golden Fig in St. Paul, they almost glow with iridescence. Colored cocoa butter is this artist’s medium.

Year-Round Love

Valentines Chocolates

Sure, Valentine’s Day is the Super Bowl of chocolate, but Dochterman’s creativity blooms all year. Next find: an Easter egg made of chocolate that contains smaller Easter eggs made of chocolate.