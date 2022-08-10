Deconstructed: Dream Creamery by Travail

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams six tubs of ice cream Open Wed–Sun noon to 9 pm. Pints are available in the shop, but you can also find them on area Pizza Lucé menus.

Dream Team

The secret weapon might be ice cream chef Nate Mickelson. A veteran chef in the Twin Cities, he’s been part of the opening teams for both Milkjam Creamery and Bebe Zito. He’s also the one who suggested the Travailians should do an ice cream ghost kitchen. When the BBQ spot closed, they all decided they could do better than a ghost kitchen.

Gaming It

The nostalgia vibe is clear with the 8-bit pixilation of names and the hot pink neon. It all nods to the Nintendo life that Mickelson lived as a kid.

× Expand Smash burger

It’s Not All Scoops

The menu here includes a killer smash burger, made Oklahoma-style with onions. There’s also a fresh lobster and shrimp roll brimming out of a toasted bread pocket, french fries, and cheese curds with Cry Baby Craig’s dipping ranch.

× Expand pint of ice cream

What’s the Scoop?

Hard-pack ice cream is all made in-house. Flavors range from the fan favorite Lemon Blueberry Butter Cake to Peanut Butter and Oreo and Grandma Jean’s Oatmeal Cookies. Flavors may come and go, so check for Puttin on the Ritz, which combines peanut butter ice cream with caramelized Ritz crackers, like those snack packs you so wanted your mom to buy.

Feeling Like a Kid Again?

Flavors like Cereal Milk, made with Fruity Pebbles and Froot Loops, play to memories of carefree childhood summer days. One of Mickelson’s favorite flavors is an homage to his sister. “Movies with Shannon calls back to the first time my sister brought me to a movie,” he says. “She walked up to the concession booth and asked that they layer Milk Duds into the buttered popcorn while filling her bucket. I was in awe of her. So now we make a buttered popcorn base and weave in ribbons of caramel with chocolate chunks.”

× Expand dream cream from the front

Hot Spot

“I’ve lived in the neighborhood for 15 years, and while there is a DQ down the road, there’s not really an ice cream scoop shop. This area has a ton of young families, and we want to be a place they can walk to and hang out.” The small shop has no indoor seating, but there are plenty of picnic tables in the yard.