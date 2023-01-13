Cravings: The Infinity Bottle

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Three whiskey bottles My glass decanter (left) was willed to me from my nana, who taught me to drink bourbon. But you can find a good one for less than $40 at Crate and Barrel. Trifecta from J. Carver (middle) has an alluring nose of coffee or cocoa to bring to the mix. Roknar Rye from Far North (right) might add a peppery bite.

While some people think that single-barrel or single-malt whiskey denotes a certain untouchable quality, there are others who understand that the magic actually comes from the blending. All over the world, master blenders weave golden threads of their different barrels of different-aged whiskeys to create a tapestry of flavors that enliven a bottle.

Serious whiskey fans also practice this art at home with an infinity bottle. A decanter acts as the vessel, and the mix is created by the bottles on your home bar that have given most of their lives to the toast. When you have a few inches left in the bottom, you add to the decanter in whatever proportion you deem delicious, creating your own signature blend. Perhaps you find that an inch of rye is a wonderful addition, and then later, a splash of sherry-cask-aged bourbon rounds out the flavor, and so in it goes.

The infinity bottle is ever evolving, ever filling, and maybe the only truly untouchable whiskey because it is ever personal to the blender on whose bar it sits.