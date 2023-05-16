Cravings: 'Shroom Time

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Mushrooms

1) Beyond Truffle

Truffle is so passé. This French Moutarde aux Cèpes mustard, found at Surdyk’s, has been infused with porcini mushrooms and brings a natural and elegant earthiness to food in a way that the manufactured truffle oils just can’t. Or try dried mushrooms for extra punch.

2) R&R Cultivation

Supplying Lunds and Byerlys, grows lots of crazy-cool mushrooms in its warehouse in New Hope. But you can too! Get one of its grow kits, and soon you’ll be sleeping with the light on.

3) Foraged and Found

If you like a more hands-on approach, find mushroom-hunting forays from Gentleman Forager at gentlemanforager.com, or head to its Morel Fest in May.

4) Mushroom Coffee

Apparently, the Finns started using mushrooms as a coffee substitute during World War II, but the trendy adaptogenic coffee blends today use a bit of beans mixed with mushrooms to create a flavor balance that brings you natural energy without the caffeine crash. A cup at Vibe Organic Juice Bar in St. Louis Park is shroomy but delicious.