Cravings: Pickle Is Having a Moment

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Pickles

1) Kramarczuk’s in Old Town is the source for the best jars of imported Polish pickles.

2) Two besties since 9th grade first made Plucky Pickle Dip for friends and family, but now they sell it everywhere. The original dill is great—but try the spicy, too.

3) Old Dutch dill pickle chips have seen this hype before.

4) Bakehouse in St. Louis Park has been selling pickle ranch focaccia, drizzled with pickle ranch dressing for the win.

5) Baba’s Hummus also went dilly at the fair with Dilly Dill Pickle hummus. Find it at the brand’s new restaurant in Uptown.

6) Love Pizza in Golden Valley has been delivering The Sarge for more than a year. Pepperoni, dill pickles, and a hot honey truffle drizzle level this pie up a notch.

7) Jim Taugher’s Fermentation Station is like a master class in funky fun. Find his Punch Pickles, among other pickled veg, at Kowalski’s.