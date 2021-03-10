Choosing Sustainability Over Steak? Think Again (And Fire Up the Grill)

× Expand via Shutterstock plate of beef/steak tacos

Despite misperceptions about beef—and there are many—it would be hard to create a more sustainable, nutrient-rich, and naturally delicious meal than a sizzling steak alongside a bounty of garlicky roasted vegetables. Or carne asada tacos rolled up in fresh tortillas with homemade salsa and creamy avocado, garnished with wisps of cilantro. Or—or!—a juicy burger piled high with ripe tomato, crisp lettuce, and the bite of sweet onion, devoured while standing next to the grill. Mayo, mustard, ketchup, or all three? Your choice.

If you’ve been missing those family-favorite meals, thinking you were protecting the environment and your health, then it’s time to come up to speed with the science.

Let’s break down two of the most common misperceptions about beef so that you can welcome one of the most nourishing, pleasurable foods in the world back to your table. (Spoiler alert: red meat does not always mean red alert.)

The Misunderstood Belch Heard ‘Round the World

Mike Landuyt, of Landuyt Land and Livestock, is a fourth-generation farmer based in Walnut Grove, Minnesota (yes, that Walnut Grove, of Little House on the Prairie fame).

The Landuyt operation, which was awarded a regional Environmental Stewardship Award from the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association (NCBA) for its sustainability practices, is both a farm and cattle feedlot. The crops feed the 700 head of cattle, and the manure from the animals fertilizes the crops.

“Our family has been farming in this community since 1928 because we’ve been good stewards of the land, our animals, and our business. [We] plan to be here for another 93 years, working with the descendants of the same neighbors we’ve worked with for generations. To me, that’s a big part of sustainability." Mike Landuyt, Landuyt Land and Livestock

Landuyt’s definition of sustainability is all-encompassing. When his grandfather farmed post-World War II, he was still using mules, without the ability to precisely measure soil health, use manure for fertilizer, or manage water. Today, technology has transformed the business, from machinery to practices to structures. In fact, the only original building remaining is the house.

The technology-based, sustainable practices employed by Landuyt conserve fuel, use less fertilizer, preserve topsoil, better protect the animals, and manage run-off. And equally as important, they also make economic sense.

“I enjoy taking care of cattle, and it just so happens that we make more money when they’re happy and well cared for,” says Landuyt. He also enjoys knowing his family business is constantly improving.

Courtesy of NCBA/Baxter Communications ESAP 2018 Landuyt Land and Livestock of Walnut Grove, MN

“Farming is a long game—this is chess, not checkers,” he says. “Our family has been farming in this community since 1928 because we’ve been good stewards of the land, our animals, and our business. We’ve been open to new practices and a lot of change. And I’m always motivated by my family’s legacy and our connection to Walnut Grove. Our family plans to be here for another 93 years, working with the descendants of the same neighbors we’ve worked with for generations. To me, that’s a big part of sustainability.”

The Landuyt Land and Livestock operation is but one example of how farms and ranches all over the U.S. have come to produce the most sustainable beef in the world. Due to the technological improvements employed by Landuyt and others like him, beef cattle in the U.S. are responsible for just two percent of direct emissions, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

And if cattle belching methane has you concerned about beef and climate change, know that unlike carbon, which persists in the atmosphere for centuries, the life cycle of methane is about 12 years. So while cow belching grabs headlines, methane isn’t accumulating in the atmosphere.

The Nutritional Whiplash of Red Meat

For years, Americans were warned to stave off beef in order to avoid heart disease. But that’s old news. With more than 20 gold standard clinical studies showing that beef consumption actually supports heart health, including lowering cholesterol and blood pressure, it’s time to finally put this myth to rest.

“The truth is that beef is high in protein and has an impressive nutrient profile, rich in Vitamin B6, B12, zinc, heme iron, choline, and five more nutrients that humans need for optimal health and can’t get all in one place from other food sources,” says Shalene McNeill, PhD, RDN, executive director of Nutrition Science, Health & Wellness at NCBA. “The science shows, beef is not the problem. Cattle are amazing in their ability to take land that isn’t good for growing other food and turn it into a nutrition powerhouse. I joke with my kids that sometimes beef gets a bad rap for hanging out with the wrong crowd. Some of the studies that have raised questions about beef and health are looking at unhealthy diets with beef—people eating beef with refined starches, sugars, fats, and other forms of empty calories."

Dr. McNeill notes that diets devoid of beef are lower in overall nutrition, and that including beef in a diet comprised of too much processed food—aka, the standard American diet—can offset the lack of protein and minerals in otherwise nutrient-poor meals.

“Sometimes beef is the most nutritious food in an adolescent’s diet. Our efforts should not be to limit beef consumption—currently, the average American consumes only 2 ounces of beef per day—but to teach people how to surround beef with other heart-healthy foods.”

With nearly one-third of the U.S. population at risk of vitamin deficiency, Dr. McNeill explains that “beef is uniquely nutrient rich, high in protein, and low in environmental impact. And it tastes incredible, which is important when planning meals for growing (and picky!) children and teens. You can’t beat lean beef for having the most nutrients for the least number of calories and outright deliciousness.”

Ultimately, sustainability is about the ability to sustain human life. That encompasses both environmental stewardship and eating food that provides adequate nourishment. Beef meets both of those measures, so when planning dinner tonight, enjoy those tacos guiltlessly and give thanks for the time, effort, and care that went into bringing sustainable, delicious beef to your table.