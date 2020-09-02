Your Cheat Sheet to 5 Local Deli Salads

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Variety of salads with numbers

1) Lunds Potato Salad

So iconic that when Lunds & Byerlys merged, they had to keep both recipes. This one has less mustard and a bit more sweetness, the better of the two (see Byerlys, below).

2) Jalapeño Popper Salad

The role of the backyard salad is to keep it easy, so this innovation from the Cub Foods deli takes elbow macaroni noodles, hunks of cheese, and spicy bits of chopped peppers and eases them into a creamy mix.

3) Broccoli Salad

A classic bid to get actual vegetables on your picnic plate. And it works. Kowalski’s is par excellence with toothy bites of broccoli, crunchy walnuts, grapes, and golden raisins in a sweet, tangy, and light dressing.

4) Byerlys Potato Salad

So iconic that when Lunds & Byerlys merged, they had to keep both recipes. This one has more mustard and a bit more vinegar bite, the better of the two (see Lunds, above).

5) Ham Salad

Not all heroes wear capes, and not all meats wear smoke. Some come to the table with a creamy whip and proudly proclaim: salad. For a taste of Granny-grade Depression-era canned-meat love, hit up the deli at Cub Foods.