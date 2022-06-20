× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Summer Beers 2022

Fair State Serious Leisure

The Nordeast brewery co-op levels up warm-weather suds with its new guava lime sour. fairstate.coop

Pryes Magic Hour

More guava! The riverfront brewery’s new tropical smoothie IPA has notes of guava, orange, and passion fruit. We can already feel the golden summer evenings just by looking at this can. pryesbrewing.com

Summit Twins Pils

What’s more Americana summer than drinking a baseball-inspired pilsner? (All right, so technically this is just Summit’s Keller Pils wearing a jersey, but it’s still totally worth it.) summitbrewing.com

Utepils Tangerine Pontoon Afternoon

The Bryn Mawr hot spot’s summertime favorite Kölsch, now with a hit of citrus. utepilsbrewing.com

Surly Drips and Drops

A hazy IPA for all seasons, but especially this one, owing largely to the fact that those drips and drops are of flavors like mango, guava, and orange. surlybrewing.com

Indeed Sno Cone Cream Ale

Indeed’s snow cone–inspired brew bravely eschews guava and instead highlights flavors like key lime, coconut, strawberry, and watermelon. This fruity cream ale comes in a variety pack of other summer treat–inspired sips (we also like the Dreamsicle and Italian Ice). indeedbrewing.com