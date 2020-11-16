A Brief History of the Twin Cities Dining Scene

× Expand Images Courtesy of Minnesota Historical Society (Sing, Cossetta, Kramarczuk’s); from Shutterstock: Morphart Creation (pig); Pinkcandy (Murray’s); Enzo Molinari (burger); Lev Radin (Samuelsson) image grid of several restaurant related images

1856

Illustration of a big pig

The standard Minnesota dining experience is basically meat and potatoes dumped onto big boarding house tables. But on 3rd Street in downtown St. Paul, the Old Napoleon Restaurant opens, boasting a menu of pigs’ feet, tripe, venison, wild game, beefsteaks, and oysters.

1883

Woo Yee Sing and the Canton Café

Woo Yee Sing and Woo Du Sing open Canton Café, what’s thought to be Minneapolis’s first Chinese restaurant. They encounter anti-immigrant hostility but persevere to reopen in a new locale as Yuen Faung Low, more popularly known as “John’s Place.”

1911

Cossettas restaurant and a bowl of pasta

Michael Cossetta, an immigrant from Calabria, opens a tiny Italian grocery in St. Paul’s Upper Levee neighborhood. Four generations, a move to West 7th, and a mutimillion-dollar city-assisted expansion later, Cossetta is now the Twin Cities’ red-sauce realness.

1949

Cecil and Faye Glickman open a Jewish delicatessen in St. Paul’s Highland Park neighborhood. More than 70 years later, Cecils Delicatessen is still slathering “bird sauce” on its roast beef.

1951

Murray's facade

Traveling steak expert Maurice Dreicer awards Murray’s Steakhouse his silver butter knife award. Murray’s brands a 28 oz. double sirloin as the award’s namesake, and until his death in 2020, centenarian sportswriter Sid Hartman gave it away on his WCCO radio show.

1954

illustration of a Juicy Lucy

A regular at Matt’s Bar orders a cheeseburger from owner Matt Bristol, insisting the cheese is placed inside the burger. After taking a bite out of what will become, absurdly, Minnesota’s apex food innovation, the customer exclaims, “That’s one juicy Lucy!”

1954

Two Kramarczuks holding a lot of sausages

Ukrainian immigrants Anna and Wasyl Kramarczuk start a butcher-bakery catering to eastern Europeans in Northeast Minneapolis. More than a half century later, Kramarczuk’s Polish is such a staple of Americana that it becomes the sausage of choice at Target Field.

1967

Reiko Weston moves her Japanese restaurant into a minimalist structure (designed by U of M grad student Shinichi Okada) built on top of a burned-out flour mill across from St. Anthony Falls. By the early ’80s, the Twin Cities’ first sushi bar will be found at Fuji Ya.

1980

Leeann Chin so impresses billionaire Carl Pohlad with her catering that Pohlad and buddy Sean Connery invest in her first restaurant, in Minnetonka. Then, after she opens wildly popular buffets in both downtowns, General Mills buys her company and rolls out a national chain.

1986

After a successful run with Cafe Kardamena in St. Paul, natural food pioneer Brenda Langton opens Cafe Brenda in downtown Minneapolis. Now, her healthy cafés shuttered, Langton lives on as the doyenne of the Mill City Farmers Market.

1989

Image by Subbotina Anna illustration of sushi

After being widowed and moving to L.A., Vietnamese immigrant Lung Tran returns to Minneapolis with her seven children. The family opens a small four-table bakery on Eat Street that Tran names after her deceased husband, Quang.

1994

Photo by Cynoclub Blue and yellow parrot

Madman entrepreneur Steve Schussler builds a prototype of the Rainforest Café in his St. Louis Park house—complete with jungle plants, parrots, and monkeys. The unconventional move works, and he attracts enough investors to finally open in the Mall of America.

2001

Emigrating from Dessie, Ethiopia, to Minnesota in ’81, Atnafu Yeshidagne teaches himself how to cook. Twenty years later, he opens Fasika—named after Ethiopian Easter—on Snelling in St. Paul. Everything tastes more incredible wrapped in injera.

2003

Marcus Samuelsson

Swedish chefs Håkan Swahn and Marcus Samuelsson follow up their Manhattan smash with a second Aquavit in the IDS Center in 1998. Upscale Swedish meatballs seem like a no-brainer in Minnesota, but the yokels aren’t ready for all that herring—and Aquavit closes.

2009

Local fixtures Larry and Richard D’Amico push out two coastie superstar chefs: first, they bump Jean-Georges Vongerichten out of the Chambers; then in 2011, they chase Wolfgang Puck’s 20.21 from the Walker Art Center.

2020

Photo by Maria Kovaleva slice of cake with raspberries on it

Two-time James Beard winner Gavin Kaysen pulls the plug on Wayzata’s Bellecour in the midst of COVID, but quickly relocates Bellecour’s bakery to Cooks of Crocus Hill in North Loop. The location is right across the street from his flagship restaurant, Spoon and Stable.