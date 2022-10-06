Breweries Say: Yes, And....

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Hand holding ice cream cone

Beerist Soft Serve

Wild Mind Ales near Richfield won summer with their beer-based soft serve. They take one of their beers, like the Vision Board smoothie-style sour ale, and work that through the machine to make a cool-kid 21-plus-only cone with an ABV of 6.2 percent. 6031 Pillsbury Ave., Mpls.

Vanilla Latte

The brewers at Venn Brewing Co. in south Minny have to be there early anyway, so why not just open at 7 a.m. as a coffee bar? Find a full roster of espresso drinks, cold press, chai tea lattes, and the like to perk you up before 8 am (which is the official start time for pulling pints). 3550 E. 46th St., Mpls.

Booch!

Lots of breweries sell locally made kombucha for their N/A guests, but Indeed Brewing Co. also sells the area’s first hard kombucha. Made on-site in Northeast, Boon Blueberry Basil hard booch has an 8.3 percent ABV, which is like a detox-to-retox moment. 711 15th Ave. NE, Mpls.