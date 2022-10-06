Breweries Say: Yes, And....

Our local crafters are really good at making and serving beer. Some have gotten so good that they’re ready to add a little side hustle that’s way better than just making more seltzers. Find these new amenities at local breweries around town.

by

Beerist Soft Serve

Wild Mind Ales near Richfield won summer with their beer-based soft serve. They take one of their beers, like the Vision Board smoothie-style sour ale, and work that through the machine to make a cool-kid 21-plus-only cone with an ABV of 6.2 percent. 6031 Pillsbury Ave., Mpls.

Vanilla Latte

The brewers at Venn Brewing Co. in south Minny have to be there early anyway, so why not just open at 7 a.m. as a coffee bar? Find a full roster of espresso drinks, cold press, chai tea lattes, and the like to perk you up before 8 am (which is the official start time for pulling pints). 3550 E. 46th St., Mpls.

Booch!

Lots of breweries sell locally made kombucha for their N/A guests, but Indeed Brewing Co. also sells the area’s first hard kombucha. Made on-site in Northeast, Boon Blueberry Basil hard booch has an 8.3 percent ABV, which is like a detox-to-retox moment. 711 15th Ave. NE, Mpls.

Mpls.St.Paul Daily Edit

Sign up for our daily newsletter.