Brew-BQ Days

It’s high season for a little smoke paired with suds. Craft beers and smoked meats seem like a marriage made in July. And while many seemed to master the barbecue arts in their own backyards last summer, this year finds us looking forward to sitting at a counter and chewing the fat with the local pros: brewers and pitmasters alike. Head to these spots where you can find happiness from both.

by

StormKing Brewpub and Barbecue

Jordan Smith resurrected his much-loved barbecue shop in the North Loop and partnered with the crew from Rapids Brewing Co. for the ride. Cop a squat on the patio or grab a seat at the counter bar with sight lines to the fermenting tanks. While Smith’s Texas BBQ menu is full of favorites, it’s hard to pass up the technically superior brisket. 618 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-315-3562 

Vic’s Rib Cage at The Nordic Brewing Co.

The Rib Cage used to be a cult-favorite seasonal smoker trailer sitting on Highway 81 north of the metro. People would line up all summer for the ribs with a sweet-tangy sauce. The trailer isn’t there this year, because Vic’s Rib Cage has found an all-year home inside of Monticello’s favorite craft brewery. 530 Cedar St., Monticello, 612-245-3516

Boomin Barbecue at Ombibulous

Dylan Boerboom has been kicking around kitchens, pop-ups, and smokers for a long time, waiting to officially launch his Boomin BBQ trailer. As of this June, he’s street legal with those ribs. Out of his custom trailer, you can score something a bit different: bark-heavy pork cheeks are a barbecue treat you’ve been missing. Boomin sits in the parking lot of one of our best local beer stores, so it’s a pick-your-own adventure every time you stop by for takeout. 949 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-390-7550