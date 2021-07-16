Brew-BQ Days

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams barbecue beef on a tray with beans, coleslaw, pickles and a bun

glass of beer Pair it with She Gone Rye Lager for that light but peppery kick to cut through the fatty goodness.

Jordan Smith resurrected his much-loved barbecue shop in the North Loop and partnered with the crew from Rapids Brewing Co. for the ride. Cop a squat on the patio or grab a seat at the counter bar with sight lines to the fermenting tanks. While Smith’s Texas BBQ menu is full of favorites, it’s hard to pass up the technically superior brisket. 618 N. 5th St., Mpls., 612-315-3562

× Expand barbecued ribs with sauce on a newspaper

glass of beer Can’t miss those ribs! Get a Mango Woman fruited sour on the side. That beer plays perfectly with that sauce.

The Rib Cage used to be a cult-favorite seasonal smoker trailer sitting on Highway 81 north of the metro. People would line up all summer for the ribs with a sweet-tangy sauce. The trailer isn’t there this year, because Vic’s Rib Cage has found an all-year home inside of Monticello’s favorite craft brewery. 530 Cedar St., Monticello, 612-245-3516

× Expand Barbecued beef on white bread

Can of Inbound Fuzz beer Try Inbound’s The Fuzz Apricot Pale Ale to go with your pork-cheek sandwich.

Dylan Boerboom has been kicking around kitchens, pop-ups, and smokers for a long time, waiting to officially launch his Boomin BBQ trailer. As of this June, he’s street legal with those ribs. Out of his custom trailer, you can score something a bit different: bark-heavy pork cheeks are a barbecue treat you’ve been missing. Boomin sits in the parking lot of one of our best local beer stores, so it’s a pick-your-own adventure every time you stop by for takeout. 949 Hennepin Ave. E., Mpls., 612-390-7550