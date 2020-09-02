6 Types of Ribs from Local Eateries

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams variety of bbq meats

1) Baby Back Ribs from QFanatic

Taken from the back of the hog, they are curvier and shorter than spare ribs. Easily the leanest and most tender rib. This is your fall-off-the-bone cut. Also: Bark and the Bite, Black Market StP, Minnesota BBQ Co.

2) St. Louis Ribs from Revival Smoked Meats

Same spare ribs cut from the belly, but St. Louis refers to the zhooshed-up rectangular, flatter cut of the rack. Popular in competition. Also: Beast BBQ, The Rib Cage, Mr. Pig Stuff.

3) Country Ribs from Papa Q’s at Nelson’s Deli

These meaty bits actually contain no rib bones, as they’re cut closest to the pork shoulder. Are they actually ribs? That’s on the final. You’ll mostly find these at butcher shops like Hackenmueller’s, Village Meats, and Everett’s.

4) Beef Back Rib from Animales BBQ

The biggest rib you’ll find is the beef back rib. It’s usually pretty rich and fatty with a big bone. Also: Ted Cook’s, Baker’s Ribs, and Rooster’s BBQ Deli.

5) Spare Ribs from Smoke in the Pit

Spare ribs are cut from the belly of the hog and include 11–13 long bones. They are meatier with a higher fat ratio, and that’s nice. Also: Market BBQ, FireBox Deli, C&G’s Smoking BBQ.

6) Short Ribs from Ono Hawaiian Plates

Beef short ribs are taken from the plate cut of the cow and are often found crosscut thinly with small bone slices on one side. Kalbi is the delicious Korean tradition of marinating and grilling this cut. Also: Hoban, Gogi Bros., Dong Yang.

7) Bonus: Carolina Mustard Sauce

Perfect for fatty meats, Carolina mustard sauce is a favorite of the pros.