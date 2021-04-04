Club Billy

× Expand Photographs by Eliesa Johnson Billy Tserenbat at Billy Sushi Billy Tserenbat at Billy Sushi

The situation felt like such a time warp that to describe it is to risk sounding like one of Bill Hader’s old Stefon sketches on SNL.

Minneapolis’s hottest restaurant is Billy Sushi in the North Loop. This place has everything: millennial Instagram influencers with expense accounts, gyrating at their tables to blaring tropical house; slices of serial-numbered Wagyu beef floating in shallow bowls of soy truffle oil brought to you by masked waiters who call you “bro”; middle-aged vaccine skeptics with second homes in Jackson Hole who wear their midlife crises like the sport coats covering their hoodies; deep loin cuts from the few whole Pacific bluefin tunas still being flown into MSP International; and a Mongolian sushi chef who briefly yet conscientiously covers his mouth with a plastic beard snood when he’s not guzzling women-brewed, hangover-free sake.

But this wasn’t an SNL sketch. This was a Wednesday night at Billy Sushi in the year of our Lord 2021, a charmed interregnum wedged in between the end of the governor’s last emergency shutdown order and this spring’s inevitable emergence of an extra-contagious viral mutation.

Upon entry, our temperatures are checked by a thermometer mounted into a glass wall by the entrance. The huge bluefin tuna head sits on ice along the way to the host stand. I’m seated in the middle of an L-shaped 3,000-square-foot dining room, with its blond birchwood accents and 100-year-old brick walls reaching up to 40-foot ceilings. I’m basically in the catbird seat, the most (only? last?) see-and-be-seen dining room position in the city, at the end of a semicircular five-top affixed to the side of the sushi bar, where the restaurant’s chef/owner, Enkhbileg “Billy” Tserenbat—clad in a white chef coat with his custom red Billy Sushi kanji— observes the proceedings.

× Expand Billy Tserenbat

The hosts seat my four publicity-shy dinner companions—each Amex Black Card–carrying Billy Sushi regulars—around the table like four hands in a high-stakes poker game. There’s Capital Investment Man, a handsome business exec in his 50s wearing one of those black zip-up sweaters de rigueur among handsome business execs in their 50s; Travel Expert Guy, a locally famous bon vivant in his 60s wearing a blue zip-up sweater, de rigueur among locally famous travel experts; the Minneapolis It Girl, a slim blonde rocking a thick gold chain over a sleeveless black sweater and leather pants who’s been gracefully holding down It Girl status for more than a decade now; and Big Box Sporting Goods Chain Heir—a middle-aged fella who drives his Porsche Cayenne from the west burbs to Billy at least once a week—who’s decided to match his Don Jr.–style five o’clock shadow to his purple sport coat–over–hoodie ’fit.

Including the five of us, there are about 35 guests in the dining room tonight—Billy assures me that this number is well below official state guidelines of 50 percent capacity, but it’s still the most people I’ve seen packed into a room for at least nine months. Together with the five sushi chefs behind the case, the two cooks in the back kitchen, a dishwasher, a couple bartenders, an expo, a food runner, five servers, a floor manager, and two hosts, the total body count will hover around 55 people for the duration of our meal.

Cocktails are ordered while we disinfect our hands with dehydrated novelty squares that magically expand into moist towelettes as our server douses them with warm water. Nobody orders a thing off the menu—the sushi just arrives in waves, omakase style. First a fancy bento box, each cubby filled with Billy’s playful takes on Japanese standards—one cubby filled with an eggy seafood salad named “Bill San’s Po-Boi” with tempura shrimp and plum, another with tender slices of tuna sashimi in different gradients of ruby red, and another with velvety petals of tangerine-pink uni over rice.

Conversation discreetly elides the then president’s second impeachment that afternoon and turns to Sporting Goods Heir’s recent trip to Cabo. He expresses concern about the newly announced CDC rule requiring a negative COVID test before flying home to the U.S.

“It makes it more of a risk to leave, doesn’t it?” he muses. He says he won’t necessarily be in a rush for the vaccine either. “I think I’ll wait and see.” He shows us pictures of the decontamination vestibules now standard in Cabo’s finer restaurants. The contraptions pique Billy’s interest, and he reaches across the sushi bar to check them out. Capital Investment points out that ski season is upcoming anyway, and his third home is in Telluride. “Gravity sports!” he exclaims. He owns a piece of a small-plate joint that he urges us to check out the next time we find ourselves in southwestern Colorado.

This entire time, a steady influx of dewy North Loop 20-somethings, woefully underdressed for the cold, are whisked to tables behind It Girl’s head. I’d heard downtown was quiet as a tomb—but not here, not on this Wednesday night. Travel Expert orders a gigantic bottle of Blue Hue sake as the first bottle of champagne he brought along is quickly drained. Billy points out that because of the way Blue Hue is brewed, it never produces a hangover, and so he’s sold more bottles than any other restaurant in the country. He has a letter from the women who run the brewery to prove it (he showed me the letter—Billy loves showing his guests documentation). There is a noticeable din underneath the dancy electronica being pumped over the speakers, but I have no problem understanding what Billy says as he looks over his realm and imperiously regards the vibe.

“Nice Wednesday night,” he says. “In America, just give the people what they want.”

Mongolia to North Loop via Wayzata

A month earlier, I drove through the pre–Christmas Eve snowstorm to figure out how a Mongolian chef was wielding an ancient Japanese cuisine to construct a wormhole to a COVID green zone—a limbo bubble where everybody who’s partied in its confines since its July opening seemingly develops collective pandemic amnesia.

× Expand Billy Tserenbat at Billy Sushi Billy mans the prime position in his sushi bar.

At this point, Billy’s dining room, like all dining rooms, has been closed by the state since Thanksgiving, but his sushi chefs are buzzing around, constructing $250 takeout platters for the Christmas holiday. At 2 in the afternoon he joins me at one of his tables, plops down a bottle of Katana extra dry, produces two glasses, and asks if I’m in a rush.

“My ultimate dream was to find the job that you can drink on the job,” he says. Mission accomplished.

Billy is one of the most talented and prodigious drinkers I’ve ever encountered. Now 40, a father of two, and married to a Regions Hospital nurse, he says he’s taken a little off his fastball—attempting to stay home from the restaurant two nights a week. But when he’s working, he’s drinking, and it’s obvious he just loves it. His regulars refer to what happens to them during a night out at any of his spots as “getting Billy’d.” Anytime anyone meets Billy, they’re amazed at his joyful, besozzled hospitality. You can’t help feeling intoxicated near him (I’ve actually heard this is true even if you don’t drink).

Billy Tserenbat was born in Ulaanbaatar, the capital of Mongolia, and he started early—getting drunk at age 7 on fermented mare’s milk while visiting his grandmother’s yurt on the outskirts of town, just before graduating to Mongolia’s state drink, vodka, as a teen. “I never knew there was a legal drinking age in Mongolia,” he laughs. “But I looked it up, and it says 21!”

Back when Billy was a kid, Mongolia was a de facto appendage of the Soviet Union, “one of the only Asian countries that didn’t eat rice,” he says. And this explains Billy’s thick Russian accent—Russian is his second language after his mother tongue (he also speaks English and Japanese). Billy’s father ran a geological research company—“Mongolia’s nickname is Mine-golia,” Billy says—the largest in the country, a conglomerate that was supposed to be eventually taken over by Billy, his youngest son. It was in pursuit of that reality that Billy was sent to the University of San Francisco to earn his geology degree.

Almost as soon as Billy hit America, an ideological rift developed with his dad. “Like OK, my dad isn’t going to support my idea of drinking on the job,” he says, “What I’m supposed to do?” He’d never refused his father once, so he had no choice but to study as hard as possible. “But once I started saying no,” he says, “I started learning.”

His first major American lesson wasn’t found in a book, however, but a bookie—a roommate with a sports gambling problem borrowed $20,000 from him and then absconded. “My dad paid for everything,” Billy remembers. “Without my mother I wouldn’t exist; without my dad, I was a sucker. Ultimately, I was that brat who is spoiled by parents.” But after bailing him out, Billy’s father cut him off, barely speaking to him for the next four years. Billy was forced to get his first job.

“Now, of course it’s a Japanese-owned restaurant,” he remembers. Translation: perfect opportunity to treat the Mongolian new guy like shit. “Everyone knows the Japanese people, they work the hardest,” he says. “They’re the perfectionists. So if you want to learn from them, you have to get tough, work to their level.”

He started a remedial training program “known as Barnes and Noble,” he says. Imagine young Billy in a Karate Kid–style training montage—cutting five pounds of scallions for two hours, having them silently thrown in the trash; boiling sushi rice and being met with a disparaging frown; staying up all night translating Jiro’s sushi book into English. He had a singular drive, and that drive focused him.

“Japanese chefs, they don’t talk, because they only want to show off the skill,” he says. “Now, I have a little skill out of my mouth, so I would ask, ‘When can I start interacting with the people?’” Billy was frustrated by the lack of progress toward his destiny. “Dude, man, I’m a college student—I wanted free drinks!”

After appeasing his father by graduating with said geology degree, he got a call from an old friend from Mongolia working as a Sears deliveryman in Minnesota.

“Hey, Billy, I heard you are tired of living in San Francisco. Why don’t you come to Minnesota?” His friend said the place was clean, the people were nice, and everything was growing fast. It was the place for an aspiring entrepreneur on the come.

His first job was in downtown St. Paul at Fuji Ya. His second was at Yumi Sushi in Excelsior, and he flourished there, until a nine-year run working for the diminutive and acclaimed Korean sushi owner ended when his passion for free drinks finally got him into trouble.

“One day me and Yumi got into a fight,” he says. Yumi had accused his coworkers of stealing drinks, and this offended Billy’s pride. “I’m a smooth talker,” he says. “I can get my free drinks from the people! So I told Yumi that you were accusing us of something we didn’t do.” By the time he found out his coworkers really were stealing from Yumi, it was too late.

He was drowning his troubles at Haskell’s Bar in Excelsior when opportunity knocked. “The guy sitting next to me says, ‘Hey, you should do this food truck thing.’ I’m like, ‘OK.’ And then some other guy was like, ‘Hey, man, I have this food truck, you can just buy it.’ And then, some other guy who was sitting at the bar, he was like, ‘Yeah, I have extra sandwich coolers. You can buy those too.’ So the day I quit my job, I’m drinking at 9 o’clock, and by midnight I have a potential business plan.”

× Expand Billy Tserenbat gutting a bluefin tuna Sure, Billy appears to be performing an alien autopsy, but he’s just carving up the last, loneliest whole bluefin tuna in America.

He already had the best fish connections in the city. Over the years, he had built a relationship with a Japanese fishmonger he calls Horiee-san, who, as fate would have it, had been relocated to the biggest fish market in the world, Tsukiji in Tokyo. “He was the best fish merchant in Chicago,” he says, “before Obama deported him.” So when Billy’s food truck debuted in 2011, with his Horiee-san supply line, he quickly gained a reputation for the most delicious sushi rolls ever served out of a food truck in the Twin Cities.

For a natural pusher like Billy, the truck’s name was intuitive: Sushi Fix. “What’s more American?” he asked rhetorically. “Get your quick fix.”

His next move was throwing private sushi parties for Excelsior and Wayzata’s upper crust—this meant picking up fish at the airport at 5 am, serving office workers out of the truck in downtown Minneapolis all day, then going nonstop until walking out of some lake estate at midnight. Within another year, he’d opened Sushi Fix as a brick and mortar in a strip mall in Wayzata.

Coals to Newcastle, Billy Style

Billy asks me to follow him into the back kitchen to watch him butcher the bluefin tuna that just arrived via airplane from Ocean Trading (Horiee-san has retired, and Ocean Trading is Billy’s new connect). He says the 130-pound fish (the fishermen remove 70 pounds of guts before shipping) was swimming off the coast of Baja California a mere 27 hours ago. There’s something extraterrestrial about the tuna’s shimmering silver skin, a blobby alien creature lying on its side on the cutting board. “Because of the pandemic, we are the only ones buying the whole tuna in the whole country,” he insists. He works quickly, using his hands to measure off decisive cuts—the whole process is over in 15 minutes, all without one splatter of fish blood on his blue-and-pink flowered Tommy Bahama shirt. “That’s because I’m experienced,” he says. “New chefs take two hours.”

Sushi is the culmination of more than 1,000 years of Japanese culinary practice centered around the ritual cooking of rice and the cutting and aging of fish. Its grandest masters aspire to an austere communion with nature’s bounty. When I talk to Minneapolis’s consensus (Japanese) sushi master—now Billy’s North Loop competitor/neighbor—Shige Furukawa of Kado no Mise, he says that when he arrived in Minneapolis 11 years ago, our sushi scene was “15 years behind” Tokyo and New York. And now?

“Minneapolis is still 15 years behind Tokyo and New York.” When I ask if Billy has drawn customers away, he sniffs, “Sometimes they want to eat American sushi and they stop at Billy’s.”

For his part, Billy agrees with Shige’s sentiment on us as a sushi town and believes this is why he’s been so successful—instead of waiting for Minneapolis to catch up to a 1,000-year-old Japanese folkway, Billy, an outsider himself, meets Minneapolis exactly where it’s at. He has an entire section of crowd-sourced rolls on his menu; his best seller is a roll a Sushi Fix regular saw George Clooney eating at Katsuya in L.A. “The Japanese have tons of rules and tons of what-you’re-not-supposed-to-do and tons of what-you-can-do,” he says. “But now, translating those rules to the American ideology—that’s why Billy Sushi is different.”

After 20 years in the USA, Billy is fine with telling anybody else’s daddy no—it’s the American way. Ultimately, this is the innovation that has led to a packed sushi restaurant in the middle of a pandemic.

Billy says he recognizes that at its core, sushi is a commodity play, and in order to be successful, he needed to get his affluent customers to understand the true value of the commodity he’s providing. This is why he’s always showing his guests letters from sake brewers in Japan or texting me Japanese-language advertisements of the fish available at the Toyosu Market in Tokyo this week. He seems to be trying to prove that yes, even in Minnesota, he can deliver the authenticity and exclusivity that people thirst for. “Here,” he’s always saying, “I’ll show you.”

× Expand Billy Tserenbat with kama toro nigiri topped with gold leaf Billy presents his signature kama toro nigiri topped with gold leaf. “Eating gold has health advantages,” he says, “like reducing fine lines and wrinkles.”

“Sushi is not for everyone,” he says. “And when you think about sushi in general, maybe 10 percent of people eat sushi, and from that 10 percent, I’m chasing only 1 percent of the customers.” So in order to get that 1 percent to understand the true value of the commodity—how difficult it can be to obtain, how much skill you need to age and season the fish—you need to educate. That’s why he considers his talents to include marketing. His business mentors aren’t Japanese sushi masters but local Wayzata billionaires like Dr. Bill McGuire, who built UnitedHealth Group.

Billy refers to McGuire as “Bill-san,” the Japanese title of respect, and insists that I interview him immediately. It’s another example of “here, I’ll show you.” McGuire tells me that yes, he’s in regular contact with Billy, that the two talk about everything from food trucks to fishing. McGuire hasn’t been to the North Loop spot yet because of the pandemic, but he brought the entire Loons soccer team, which he owns, to Sushi Fix once, and the team ate so much Wagyu that Billy brought out the birth certificate of the cow.

Two years ago Billy sold Sushi Fix to a Japanese company. Billy Sushi is his re-entry into the high-end market. (Billy retains the fish taco joint, Baja Haus, he opened in Wayzata in 2017.)

“When I come to America, they said, ‘Billy, if you are the best salesman, you will sell ice to the eskimo.’” He laughs. “Now I sell sushi to the Japanese!”

Fatigue of a Certain Sort

The morning after my Sebastian Junger impression at Billy’s—you know, deeply embedded behind North Loop lines, pounding sake and champagne to discourage any suspicion, bravely shouting questions about Sporting Goods’ Cabo vacay over progressive house beats—I did that thing where you assess if your dull headache, dehydration, and body aches are consistent with the hangover that follows overconsumption of alcohol, or if you’re feeling the dread onset of COVID.

I squinted at my phone and was reminded that at the end of the night—after we devoured Billy’s version of “Japanese surf and turf” (thinly sliced, lightly seared side-by-side steaks of bluefin tuna and Wagyu in a small pool of soy with truffle oil); after Billy came over to our table to help us finish the big bottle of sake; after Sporting Goods regaled us with ribald Wayzata lore about clandestine swingers wearing red turtlenecks as their secret handshake at CoV; and after we threw our cards into a pile to cover the $850 tab and Travel Expert asked, “Whose is this red one?” because he’d never seen a debit card before—one of Billy’s lieutenants took It Girl’s phone and snapped a pic of all of us for the ’gram.

And now, here we are, my new pod, preserved on Stories for social media posterity: Cap Investor, It Girl, Travel Expert, Sporting Goods, and me, breathing all over each other, smiling mouths wide open to the world. Restaurants have been identified by contact tracers as one of the larger vectors of outbreaks in the state, at least circumstantially. Were any of my companions looking at our pic this morning feeling a little sheepish about our big pandemic night out? Were any of the sushi chefs, hosts, or dishwashers who served us last night playing the hangover-or-COVID game this morning? And what about the stocky Mongolian guy in the chef coat in the middle of the frame, a sake monster with his arms over his head, roaring at the camera? Billy was living his American dream again last night—was he feeling quite as much bravado this morning?

I remembered a joke he told during our first sit-down interview: “I’m in my sixth month of soft opening.”

Who knows how much longer Billy can continue like this—his regular crowd is way younger in the North Loop than it was back at Sushi Fix. Many of his older lakeside regulars are still keeping their distance from Billy Sushi.

“I want my old people to live longer,” he said, “so I can stay in business a long time.” He knows his long-term success is contingent on their eventual return. Will they continue to steer clear if the new COVID variants take over? Will they come back with a shot in the arm? “Parents who live in Wayzata raised their kids on Sushi Fix,” he says, “and now that their kids live in North Loop, parents want to be cool.”

Billy will be there, arms outstretched, ready to party.

