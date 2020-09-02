How to Make Beer-Can Chicken

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Full chicken on grill sitting on a can of beer

Taking a raw (and we mean raw) material such as a whole chicken and making magic with fire, heat, and malty alcohol is clearly an artistic endeavor. And yet: so simple.

Take a whole fryer chicken and rub it down with good seasonings, inside and out. Crack the top of a tall boy and pour roughly 1/3 of the beer out (and by out, we mean into your face). Add salt, more spices, herbs, whatever you’re feeling to the can. Cut a few lemon wedges and head to the grill. Over medium heat (let’s say around 350 degrees), place the can on the grill. Carefully sit that chicken onto the beer can (slide it right over) and position the legs out front, making a nice-and-easy tripod. Jam a lemon wedge into the top to seal it up, and close the grill.

If you’re on a gas grill, you may want to turn off the heat right below the bird to prevent sooty flare-ups from the dripping fat. Leave the bird on for about 90 minutes, until internal temp reaches 165 degrees.

Here are three local beer bases to choose and which flavors to add.