Backyard BBQ 101

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Brisket and pickels

Let’s make sure you’re in the right course. This is not a master class on barbecue, a complex and deeply important cuisine of the South. This is backyard BBQ, which, up here in the North, is understood to be most mosquito-laden gatherings in which people stand around cooking meats with flame, smoke, and sometimes lighter fluid. Often, a cream-based “salad” is present. All that is required for this entry-level cookout course is curiosity, a desire to elevate your game, some Wet-Naps, and a can koozie or two.

BBQ Study Buddies: Justin Sutherland and Thomas Boemer

If you get to choose the cool nerds of BBQ for your study pod, let them be pals Justin Sutherland of Handsome Hog and Thomas Boemer of Revival. We geeked out on smoke rings and bark for more than an hour (or however long those smokes and the rye whiskey lasted). >>Read More

6 Types of Ribs from Local Eateries

You’ve been assigned the best research project of your life. To understand the kinds of ribs you’ll want to master yourself, you must first walk the path of takeout. Eat and learn. >>Read More

Spice Primer

Rubs, sauces, marinades, and salts are all handy tools in the kit. Think of these locals as your sharpest pencil. >>Read More

Smoke Lab: Which Smoker Is Right for You

Jon Wipfli of Animales BBQ on choosing the right smoker for your game. >>Read More

How to Cook a Whole Pig in a Pit

Jorge Guzman, who is about to open his new restaurant, Petite León, has a varsity-level team challenge. He thinks you should dig a pit in your yard to smoke some pork. >>Read More

Your Cheat Sheet to 5 Local Deli Salads

It’s summer and your kitchen is hot enough. Let those deli pros pack a pint of “salad” (potato, ham, or otherwise) so that you can fully concentrate on your slow and low (and whatever’s in the koozie). >>Read More

How to Shop and Select Meat Cuts

Where to find great cuts and chops around the Twin Cities. >>Read More

How to Make Beer-Can Chicken

Let’s be honest: This is a work of art. >>Read More

3 Gourmet S'mores Recipes for Post-Grilling

Tried and true s'mores methodology. >>Read More