Augustine's French Reunion

I sank my fork in, and all at once there it was: the familiar crisp crumb, the scallop-y richness, that butter-caper flavor that plucks a series of chords deep in my heart, my past, our pasts—French bistro! The language of good nights in a big city: French bistros are part of the fabric of urban life in Mexico City, Tokyo, Buenos Aires, Moscow, New Delhi—St. Paul. Lately, none of us could visit any of them. And now, here we were, traditional bistro food and me, together again! Mon amour.

Of the zillion post-pandemic reunions, this was an especially good one.

I hadn’t quite understood that this new incarnation of Augustine’s, in the college-rich western bit of St. Paul between St. Thomas and Macalester, was to be a real French bistro. I thought of chef Derik Moran, most recently cooking for a decade at the Dakota in Minneapolis, as a farm-first chef with exquisite technique. I’d anticipated mainly farm-first and on-trend—charred pumpkin with pork belly, perhaps? Face-to-face, I found all his food achingly, resonantly, charmingly traditional French bistro.

Good house-made garlicky sausage served in a house-made croissant and gilded with melted Gruyère and a fried egg—that’s a level of carefully crafted, scratch-cooking French comfort food you’re unlikely to find even in France these days. Baby-pink salmon terrine, wrapped in smoked salmon, pretty as a Dior model in a crinoline-puffed dress—and making similar irresistible demands for Champagne. Salmon terrine so technically precise it cuts with a knife like Jell-O, spreads like soft cheese, has a texture like silk, and echoes with fresh ocean breezes—delicate, like lace cut with a laser. Mussels with white wine, handfuls of herbs, slabs of toasted filone. Bright beef tartare and runny egg on triangles of cakey, dewy homemade brioche.

Who makes brioche and croissants in a restaurant these days? Turns out Augustine’s is the new home of Toni Luschen, decade-long pastry chef at dear departed French standard-bearer Lucia’s. Later this year, I’m told, Augustine’s will likely start selling bread and bakery items to go—and imagine the reunions that will take place then! Till that time, imagine my delight at finding a nectarine tart with house-made crème fraîche in a brown-butter-tasting shell—it was not just an intense delight but a lasting one.

After certain croissant sandwiches and my momentous reunion, I called Derik Moran to quiz him on menu details and future plans. When I told him I was surprised to find such traditional cuisine, he asked why.

“Well, they’re just not look-at-me foods,” I explained. “They’re I-serve-the-tradition foods.”

“Well, I’m not a look-at-me chef,” he said.

“You’re not?”

Turns out that Moran—after a decade running the Dakota and getting laid off in the pandemic like everyone—spent his year-plus soul searching and, not like everyone, fishing. He ice fished; he walleye fished; he fished so much he’s now getting his captain’s license so he can legally pilot a 100-ton boat with a crew of six. Moran, who got his first cooking job at the age of 11 in Spider Lake, Wisconsin, and learned much of his craft at the Relais and Châteaux property Canoe Bay under real French master chefs, used his fishing year to think about leaving food. If he left, it would be because in his soul he likes precision and success—you see that in the salmon, the brioche, and a few dozen other menu corners. But precision and success have been hard to pull off the last decade, with all the changes to restaurant economics.

For instance, how can you afford to pay a line cook a living wage and give them health insurance in a world where customers demand cheap burgers and servers take home most of the money? And if you never stand a chance of giving your cook a living wage and health insurance, what business do you have asking them to work for you?

As far as restaurant economics go, we’re all basically living in a system that was set up 100 years ago and isn’t working anymore. Tipping and health insurance are particularly big parts of what isn’t working.

Just 15 years ago, tipping was as uncontroversial as air. You buy a salad for $10, you give the server an extra two bucks for bringing it to you from the kitchen, that’s sense! Out of this, however, a two-tier system evolved where tipped servers at high-end spots worked six-hour shifts and went home cash-rich—while the non-tipped cooks making the food on those plates worked 90 hours a week at two jobs just to keep a roof over their heads.

That’s not all. Studies showed that tippers gave white servers more money than they gave Black, Latinx, or Asian servers—with tipped white men making on average $5 an hour more than tipped Black women. Other studies revealed that servers were racially profiling their customers and treating non-white customers poorly on the expectation that they would be poorly tipped. In all this, restaurant owners began asking basic questions like: Why is a guy who eats dinner here once a year making the compensation decision for my employees? How am I supposed to convince my servers to become managers when that would mean a life-changing pay cut? Also: Why am I earning less than my servers, anyway?

Simultaneously, health insurance costs soared, while health insurance and sick leave became mandatory for larger restaurant groups. Owners began running calculations. What would a burger cost if every dishwasher, manager, and cook had health insurance and earned a livable wage? In 2015, Danny Meyer in New York City took his elite Union Square Hospitality Group tip-free, raising menu prices to encompass the true cost of food plus higher staff compensation. So, instead of a $10 salad on the menu, it was now $12, and the restaurant decided how the money should be distributed. After COVID, Meyer brought back tipping. Both those moves made headlines, but what didn’t make headlines was that Derik Moran was out in New York over the course of four or five years with the International Chefs Congress and various sommelier and chef groups and spent a good deal of time one-on-one with Meyer, running the numbers and kicking the tires of the dream.

Moran was one of many who brought the idea back here to Minnesota and talked it up. It’s beyond the scope of this article to go into all the local restaurants that have attempted to replace tips with a uniform 20 percent (or so) service charge or hospitality charge—but then given up when customers complained. Then brought it back. Then dropped it. As of this writing, a preponderance of the most popular chef-driven restaurants in the Twin Cities have gone all in on no tipping and yes service charge. Service charges replace tips at Demi, Alma, Colita, Surly, Young Joni, Sooki and Mimi, Hai Hai, Hola Arepa, Terzo, Holman’s Table, Revival, St. Genevieve, and many others. As of this writing, you cannot eat in most of Minnesota’s most sought-after restaurants under the old model.

Still, from Moran’s perspective, tipping was only one part of making a restaurant work in the 21st century. For instance, why is there a hierarchy in the kitchen that disrespects dishwashing and dishwashers? Is that work less skilled or less valuable to a restaurant than resetting a table or getting ice to the bar? And why is there a tradition of cutting people’s hours at the last minute and calling them in on their days off? What does that say about those employees’ families, their art, whatever they’re doing on a day off or whatever they need money to pay for—are those not valuable and meaningful? All of these were things to consider if he was going to stay in food.

Before the pandemic, Augustine’s was a neighborhood restaurant with a lot of baking equipment. Afterward, the ownership group hired founding locavore Lenny Russo to reopen it and charged him with finding both a chef and a business concept that could be sustainable long term. Moran joined up because he and Russo put together an idea that just might work—traditional bistro food, which everyone likes, made from ingredients from small farm suppliers, which Moran likes, produced by a brand-new labor model.

Everyone at Augustine’s works four days a week, each day a 10-hour shift, and all get $20 an hour. There’s no tipping. They’re closed Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Everyone washes dishes or delivers food as equally valuable members of the team. “I want everybody happy and healthy,” explains Moran. “I’ve worked to the point it’s unhealthy, everyone in this business has, and it doesn’t lead to success. The front of the house and back of the house being separate, antagonistic teams—it’s insane, poisonous. I want everyone to be healthy enough—economically, physically—to work with success. I want them to trust me and rely on me and work really hard when they are here. My model is: You get your hours no matter what, no one calls you on a day off, and you’re on one team and working toward one goal.”

So far, it’s working. One night at Augustine’s, a server brought me a plate of tortelloni, plush and rich, filled with house-made ricotta and crowned with some of the produce of the 50 local farms Moran has collected as suppliers over the years. She oohed and aahed over it as if she’d made it herself, her enthusiasm both justified and adding a little emotional connection to the meal, the sort you usually only find at a true family-run spot. It was indeed an extraordinary dish, made with a sort of cream sauce I’d never tried before. Moran explained later he made it by blending burrata and local grass-fed milk, so the sauce retained the flavor of fresh milk, arrived at without the cooked flavor you’d get by other means of concentration.

“I just love the idea of technically sound food,” Moran told me. And as I listened and typed, he said, as if to himself, as if repeating a mantra: “Technically sound food, of good quality, by people who are working toward one goal and have a chance of success.”

1668 Selby Ave., St. Paul, 651-447-3729, augustinesmn.com