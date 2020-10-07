At the Market: A Bite of Philly

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams two Philly Cheese steaks

Minnesotans don’t have a rich storied relationship with the sandwich known as a Philly cheesesteak. Maybe we’re too prideful about our Juicy Lucy. But instead of that being a hindrance, the Gambino family behind Frank From Philly sees it as an opportunity, a chance to dominate.

Attached to sibling NY slice concept Andrea Pizza, Frank From Philly is already a cult favorite, open-late spot for students near the U of M campus. But when the Frank and Andrea stand sprung up at the Minneapolis Farmers Market, it started reaching a wider range of Twin Citizens.

Griddled, sliced rib-eye steak gets piled on the authentic Amoroso’s roll and topped in the traditional Philly way: with grilled onion and cheese (you can choose Whiz). So confident are the Gambinos that theirs is the gold standard (and plenty of Philly natives tend to agree), they’re not afraid to stretch their creativity and riff a bit. Try the garlic cheesesteak piled with fresh arugula and provolone cheese for a different but wholly delicious take.

Minneapolis Farmers Market and 1235 SE 4th St., Mpls., frankandandrea.com