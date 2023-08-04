5 Plant-Based Burgers in the Twin Cities

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams burger

ALT Burger (All Love This Burger)

Serious bistro chef Derik Moran has created this proprietary veggie blend for his killer smash burgers in Northeast. All natural, made in his kitchen from scratch every day.

The current champ of gilding the lily, this joint on Central Avenue knows how to dress up an Impossible Burger patty. Francis is unafraid to attempt a plant-based Juicy Lucy. To the fearless go the spoils!

In Lyn-Lake, this spot will double-stack your Beyond Burger or, better yet, top it with buffalo Mac and Cheeze and house ranch on a pretzel bun.

Big fan of The Dirty Secret: two non-beef patties, special sauce, lettuce, “cheeze,” pickles, onions on a sesame seed bun. You know the rap.

Proving that meat eaters and plant eaters can live in harmony, the So Cal 100% Plant Based burger on these meat-centric menus is as worthy of a Scooby smash as any of the others.