5 Drive-Ins Around the Metro

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Minnetonka Drive-In

As soon as the snow melts and the motorcycles start roaring down the roads, the carhops can’t be far behind. Snackers and car nerds alike rev up when our local drive-ins start opening in the spring—this year more than ever.

In 1961, when the Bennyhoff family opened the Minnetonka Drive In, they couldn’t have known they’d become social-distancing pioneers by enabling us to order and then eat in our cars. And yet we find ourselves nearly 60 years later on a summer drive toward this retro design landmark to indulge in a housemade root beer, a bucket of fried chicken, or a double-stacked Minnetonka Twin burger.

Just like every other summer—a gift from another time.

4658 Shoreline Dr., Spring Park, 952-471-9383, minnetonkadrivein.com

4 More Drive-Ins Around the Metro

Peppermint Twist

Head west to Delano until you see the hot-pink drive-in decked in teddy bears and candy swirls. The onion rings are perfect, the burgers are worthy, and the raspberry shakes are legend. Bring cash. 763-972-2572, thepepperminttwist.com

Taylors Falls Drive In

Running for 60+ years, this retro spot champions local farms. Get the Duke Western burger or battered cod fish fry dinner. Just don’t skip the malts. 651-465-7831, taylorsfallsdrivein.com

Galaxy Drive In

It’s back! The eye-popping space-age eatery in St. Louis Park had been dark for a few years, but is nearly open again with new management. 952-277-7777, claysgalaxy.com

Dari-ette Drive In

Listed for sale earlier in the year, St. Paul’s Italian American drive-in is open for another round of pizza burgers, meatball subs, and signature Dillee bars. 651-776-3470, facebook.com

Check out our continually updated list of restaurants offering delivery and takeout.