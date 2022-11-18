4 New Cookbooks We're Craving

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams November Cook Books

Northern Soul by Justin Sutherland

Soul food isn’t defined by the South; it’s defined by the family. The Handsome Hog chef brings his own experiences and familial lens to traditional recipes that belong on any family table. $30, Harvard Common Press

True North Cabin Cookbook by Stephanie Hansen

Even if you’re one of the Minnesotans who doesn’t head Up North to a cabin in the summer, you’ll recognize the easy eating of this food blogger’s homey dishes, which are made in a small vacation kitchen. $30, Minnesota Historical Society Press

Emily’s Fresh Kitchen by Emily Maxson

Diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 28, Maxson is out to prove you can live a delicious and healthy life in the kitchen. Most of her recipes are gluten-, grain-, and dairy-free, but they’re so focused on fresh flavor that you’ll hardly miss a thing. $35, Publish Her

At Home by Gavin Kaysen

Just because you own some of the hottest restaurants in the city doesn’t mean you don’t cook at home. This book gives a personal look into Kaysen’s pantry and welcomes you into his kitchen. $35, Spoon Thief Publishing