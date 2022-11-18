4 New Cookbooks We're Craving

There’s nothing wrong with getting a little help from the pros as you launch into feast season. This year’s fresh library of cookbooks from local chefs, food stylists, and bloggers will help you win the kitchen.

Northern Soul by Justin Sutherland

Soul food isn’t defined by the South; it’s defined by the family. The Handsome Hog chef brings his own experiences and familial lens to traditional recipes that belong on any family table. $30, Harvard Common Press

True North Cabin Cookbook by Stephanie Hansen

Even if you’re one of the Minnesotans who doesn’t head Up North to a cabin in the summer, you’ll recognize the easy eating of this food blogger’s homey dishes, which are made in a small vacation kitchen. $30, Minnesota Historical Society Press

Emily’s Fresh Kitchen by Emily Maxson

Diagnosed with Crohn’s disease at 28, Maxson is out to prove you can live a delicious and healthy life in the kitchen. Most of her recipes are gluten-, grain-, and dairy-free, but they’re so focused on fresh flavor that you’ll hardly miss a thing. $35, Publish Her

At Home by Gavin Kaysen

Just because you own some of the hottest restaurants in the city doesn’t mean you don’t cook at home. This book gives a personal look into Kaysen’s pantry and welcomes you into his kitchen. $35, Spoon Thief Publishing

