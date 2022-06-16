4 Food Truck Destinations

× Expand Photos courtesy of Soul Lao Soul Lao food truck

Thursdays at Muddy Paws Cheesecake

The cheesecake factory hosts a rotating truck or two weekly in its parking lot. Pop inside to grab your cheesecake for dessert, and then get your hot food. (Soul Lao will be making a few appearances.) Off of Louisiana in St. Louis Park

Burnsville Center Parking Lot

The mall has become a hot spot for new trucks in town, like the Corn Dog Co. and LuViFood (which you can now find at 13766 Nicollet Ave. in Burnsville). Off of 35W and Egan Dr.

Stillwater’s Food Truck Extravaganza

Plan ahead and come hungry: There will be more than 30 trucks set to cater to your every craving. Washington County Fairgrounds, June 18

White Bear Avenue in St. Paul

This vacant lot on the stretch of White Bear between Iowa Avenue and Hoyt Avenue is home to a number of undersung trucks. Xai the Corn Guy with Hmong-style elotes hangs out here; so do Smoke Session and Ninja Sushi during the week. 1590 White Bear Ave., St. Paul