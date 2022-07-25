× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Farmers market food

Grassroots Growers

Something small can still pack a big punch—that’s the idea behind these microgreens. The little organic sprouted plants, before they form real leaves, deliver as much as 40 times the nutrient content of their mature plant counterparts. Bonus: They also add deliciousness. Linden Hills Farmers Market. grassrootsgrowersmn.com

The Bakery on 22nd St.

After coming to the States and not being able to find the same breads he enjoyed in Israel, Omri Zin-Tamir began baking, but it wasn’t until he did a sourdough deep dive that he decided to go big-time. Sign up for subscription deliveries of sourdough, pizza crusts, even deli rye lavash crackers, or find them at Mill City Farmers Market. bakery22st.com

Tiny Tinks Farm

These farmers will happily talk your ear off about the mushrooms growing on their urban farm. All the fungi and produce they bring is certified naturally grown, using a no-till method. You can find rare items like morels and specialty produce at these stands. Multiple markets. tinytinksfarm.com

Blackberry Bakery

It’s true, these peanut butter cookies are somehow just better than what you can make. It’s the Whitney Robinson magic. But true happiness is finding her peach cobbler in a jar, which can be eaten in your veggie-packed car on the way home. Northeast Farmers Market. blackberrybakerymn.com