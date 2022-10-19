4 Apple Orchards with Wineries

We love how our kids love an orchard trip, with all the corn mazes and pick-your-owns. But what’s in it for Mama? How about a nice glass of Minnesota wine? More and more, we’re seeing orchards use that ag know-how to grow and ferment grapes.

Aamodt’s Apple Farm/Saint Croix Vineyards

To the east, no one does orchard fun like Aamodt’s. It makes sense that the attached vineyard would be as award-winning and packed year-round as it is. aamodtsapplefarm.com

Deardorff Orchards/Parley Lake Winery

These partners in Waconia may be the blueprint for smaller operations. On 125 acres, they grow Minnesota apples and five kinds of cold-climate grapes. deardorfforchards.com

Minnetonka Orchards

Under new ownership since 2021, the orchard offers kids an apple launcher and cider mini donuts, while parents can grab a sip at the Everly Farms Winery on-site. minnetonkaorchardmn.com

 Montgomery Orchard

This lush farm, about an hour south of the metro, has been offering homegrown cider and fruit wines since 2004. They age The Woody, an Apple Jack type fortified wine, in oak for 2.5 years. montgomeryorchard.com

