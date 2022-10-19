4 Apple Orchards with Wineries

Photo courtesty of Parley Lake Winery
bag of apples and a glass of wine
Aamodt’s Apple Farm/Saint Croix Vineyards
To the east, no one does orchard fun like Aamodt’s. It makes sense that the attached vineyard would be as award-winning and packed year-round as it is. aamodtsapplefarm.com
Deardorff Orchards/Parley Lake Winery
These partners in Waconia may be the blueprint for smaller operations. On 125 acres, they grow Minnesota apples and five kinds of cold-climate grapes. deardorfforchards.com
Minnetonka Orchards
Under new ownership since 2021, the orchard offers kids an apple launcher and cider mini donuts, while parents can grab a sip at the Everly Farms Winery on-site. minnetonkaorchardmn.com
Montgomery Orchard
This lush farm, about an hour south of the metro, has been offering homegrown cider and fruit wines since 2004. They age The Woody, an Apple Jack type fortified wine, in oak for 2.5 years. montgomeryorchard.com