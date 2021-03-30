3 Local Bagel Makers on Our Radar

× Expand Photos by Caitlin Abrams Bagels from Bagel TaÏm

Maybe we should just stem the argument at the outset: Yes, New York bagels are amazing, and they set the bar. I mean, the International Beigel Bakers’ Union has been around since 1907. But do we really have to have the “magic water” talk again? Instead of chewing on the same old debates, let’s chew on a new crop of local bagels that aren’t begging for coastal comparison. These bagel makers are greeting a new day in their own way.

Bagel Taïm

Creating bagels of the revolution, this start-up company, hatched during the pandemic lockdown, is currently baking three days a week out of the City Food Studio in the heart of the George Floyd sacred space. You order ahead by Google form, they send you a pickup or delivery time, and you pay by Venmo. If you opt to grab them right from the shop, fresh out of the oven, you get a warm, soft, and bready mouthful on your car ride home. The pepper-and-salt version leaves any salt bagel in the dust. bageltaim.com

× Expand Bagels from Hark! Cafe

Hark! Cafe

Not only are these hefty bagels totally plant-based, they are gluten-free (as is the whole café). Coconut flour gives them a density that supports a vegan schmear of scallion “cream cheese” quite well, but the better bet is to opt for the bright pesto with a trickery of plant-based eggs and cheese. 430 1st Ave. N., Mpls., 612-354-7098, harkcafe.com

× Expand Bagel from Café Cerés

Café Cerés

Taking inspiration from the ancient Israeli bagele, Shawn McKenzie’s sesame-studded beauty is not boiled like other bagels. Instead, the interior is airy and almost croissant-like in lightness, while the outer crust keeps everything sturdy. Get a salmon setup with a schmear of labneh, the Mediterranean soft cheese made from yogurt. 3509 W. 44th St., Mpls., 612-345-4866, cafeceresmpls.com