A Guide to Summer Eats and Drinks

× Expand Photographs by John Haynes Food trucks lining the street

Food Trucking

Like migrating birds and the chorus of cicadas, a congregation of food trucks is a sign of summer. Find the Lake Phalen Food Truck Park and set your game strategy from the start: Get a thick chicken sandwich from Burnt Chicken, a side of corn esquites from Xai the Corn Guy, and searingly hot papaya salad from Chip’s Thai Gourmet, and then take measure of your collection of paper boats. You might need assistance from the 9-Yum-Yum ice cream ambulance. Rose Ave. and Clarence St., south of Lake Phalen

Bar Crawl

pizza

To execute the perfect summer bar crawl, you need a cute main street, lots of local businesses to hit, and the good-time vibe that comes from a river town. So: Stillwater. Start at Lora Hotel for fine cocktails, hit the Freight House for patio beer and fried food, meander down to the new Forge and Foundry distillery, and end at Victoriano’s Pizza for a slice. Sunday funday achieved. All off Main Street

Beach + Dog

tacos on a tray

The only math you need to do in July is adding a hot dog lunch to your beach afternoon. The sum is equal to the parts at Lake Nokomis with the Dog Flicker from Sandcastle. Just make sure you towel off so you don’t get sand in the kimchi on this amped-up pup. NW side of Lake Nokomis

Dinner on the River

water taxi on the river

Minneapolis Water Taxi knows the river lore, and Nicollet Island Inn knows how to pack a wine-and-snacks basket for the tour of the Mighty Mississip. Boom Island launch

Bocce and Booze

two bocce balls one green and one red plus the pea

The only thing better than an evening of bocce ball in a winery is that same evening in a winery and brewery. That happens weekly at Schram in Waconia, where they make all the wine and beer within sight lines of the thrumming bocce court. Practice on off-league days to get in shape for next summer. Off of Hwy. 5, south of Lake Waconia

Hi-Lo Date Night

Flip-flops are summer-date-night appropriate, but bring a bit of glam to the Monte Carlo patio when you order champagne with your basket of wings. North Loop

× Expand drive in try with shake, onion rings and a hamburger

The Drive-In Burger

Whether it’s in your neighborhood or it’s the one you’re pointing your car toward as a weekend destination, a drive-in burger is a summer-only treat. It’s windows-down permission to eat in your car. Head to Clays Galaxy Drive-In in St. Louis Park for a Stuffed Reaper Burger, which takes the Juicy Lucy to fiery heights. Ask for extra napkins. No more parking slots? Retro picnic tables let you stretch your legs. Hwy. 7, just east of Knollwood

× Expand outside restaurant at night

Night Dining

Summer allows us to relax that Midwestern timeline a little bit, as suddenly dinner at 9:30 pm feels natural. On patios all over town, tables stay buzzing far past sunset. At the brightly lit street-side patio at Centro, in Northeast Minneapolis, friends gather to snack on ceviche, drink margaritas from pitchers, listen to honky-tonk spun on vinyl, and lose all track of time. Who even cares that it’s Wednesday? Quincy St

× Expand breakfast burrito in hand

Farmer's Breakfast

Getting up early to get first pick of the produce at the farmers’ market is smart. Also smart: rewarding your brain with Chef Francisco’s breakfast burrito, found at the Farmers Market Annex at the Minneapolis Farmers Market on Lyndale. Early birds get all the same eggs, sausage, and cheese, but no line. Stall #200, near the big chicken

Curd is the Word

cheese curds on a tray

You can find cheese curds on tavern menus throughout the year, true. But purists will only eat them Jun-Jul-Aug in a grease-dotted paper boat after standing in line to order them from an invariably teenaged concessionaire. Fests and fairs are back, and so are hot-to-order molten fried dairy bombs. Can’t wait for the big one? Hit up Farmington’s Dakota County Fair August 9–15.

Happy Hour Three Ways

Play it Cool: The Rooftop Bar on top of NOLO’s Kitchen is North Loop’s hottest live music and slushie stop. Washington Ave. Play it Smart: Testing your Schitt’s Creek trivia chops at Brunson’s Pub doesn’t mean you can’t also prove your smarts by ordering the Reuben burger. Payne-Phalen Play it Long: Brit’s has all the right urban lawn games: You don’t need to be an “athlete,” and there’s beer all around you. Nicollet Mall

Hide Out

pouring a cocktail

If you’re feeling the heat AND the humidity and a patio seems oppressive, there’s a cold drink in a dark bar waiting at the hidden Anoka Hardware Store speakeasy. Off the Jackson Street alley, find the red light above a door. Enter, but don’t ask to buy a wrench on the wall; ask for a table. You’ll be shown behind the curtains to a swank space with great drinks. Anoka

Taco Picnic

several tacos in a box

No one wants to tell you to stop making egg salad sandwiches for the picnic, but what they really want is the taco picnic pack from Hamburguesas El Gordo. It’s an easy-peasy order and pickup, there’s zero mayo-in-the-sun stress, and you can still put them in your cute wicker basket, deal? Several metro locations

Cold Brew

It’s the middle of your food hall meander, and you need a bump. Not quite cocktail hour yet, so a cold brew from Five Watt Coffee helps that bright-eyed stroll through Keg and Case Market. West 7th

Bikes & Brews

light blue bicycle

Channel your old ragtag neighborhood bike gang as a kid: Meet up any Wednesday at Sociable Cider Werks, tool around with new friends, then drink beer. Better than childhood. Tucked off 18th Ave in Northeast Mpls.

Firepit Chic

s'mores

Since you’re finally seeing your neighbors again, just know that all the best firepits in town are stocked with locally made North Mallows for s’mores. Get in the game.

× Expand young girl eating a fancy popsicle

Popsicles

Paletas are the fast and easy cool-down treats that hit you right in the July-afternoon sweet spot. With these Mexican popsicles from La Michoacana Purépecha you no longer need to suffer the neon sugar icy pops you got as a kid. You’re all grown up, and the reward is spicy mango pops, kiwi-and-strawberry pops with chunks of whole fruit, or even cookies ’n’ cream with an entire Oreo in the pop, just for you. Several metro locations, the OG shop is on East Lake St.