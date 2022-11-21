What to Know About THC Legalization in Minnesota

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams THC Products I scream, you scream for THC gummies in ice cream? The folks at Bebe Zito occasionally sell pints with a kick.

The Rules

In a state infamous for bizarro liquor laws, it’s no surprise Minnesota’s cannabis laws are equally odd. According to HF 3595, a law that took effect in early July, people in Minnesota can purchase up to 5 milligrams of THC per serving, limited to edibles and drinks specifically. The THC used must be derived from hemp, not marijuana, and products can’t contain more than 0.3 percent THC.

The Confusion

At first, the law left businesses—and consumers—with more questions than answers. Technically, 0.3 percent hemp-derived THC has been legal in Minnesota since the 2018 Farm Bill passed, but it was unclear what forms and products businesses could sell it in. Steven Brown, owner of local company Nothing But Hemp, had been selling hemp-derived THC products in his stores for three years. “There was no guidance with the original law that passed,” Brown says. “Some companies sold the products, and others didn’t feel comfortable, because they were like, ‘How can this be legal?’”

The Goods

Now that breweries can sell THC products, locals have been diving into the game. “Our goal was to be the first local drink on the market,” says Jason Dayton, co-founder of Minneapolis Cider Co., which launched its nonalcoholic THC seltzer, Trail Magic, in late July. “We wanted to create something that’s approachable, since most of our customers aren’t regular cannabis users.”

The Future

While Nothing But Hemp had already been selling local goods, other hemp and CBD companies, like Verist (owned by the same farming family as Sever’s Fall Festival), launched lines of gummies over the summer. “People are definitely interested,” Verist CEO Nicola Peterson says, hinting to possible THC line expansions and collabs in the future. “Everybody’s excited about this,” Dayton says. “It seems like everyone in the city is talking about it.”