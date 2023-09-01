Celebrate 1/2 Way to St. Patrick’s Day with the Half Irish Whiskey in the Twin Cities

Join us in celebrating the half-way mark to St. Patrick's Day with the most awarded new whiskey, Keeper's Heart - the half-Irish whiskey that brings together the best of Irish and American whiskey making traditions.

From the heart of Downtown Minneapolis to the charming suburbs, Keeper's Heart has teamed up with some of the best Pubs and Restaurants to celebrate the occasion. Treat yourself to a variety of drink features, including the classic Irish Mule and refreshing Celtic Lemonade.

There's no better time than now to gather your friends and join us at these top-notch venues during the week leading up to this halfway holiday! Check out the top picks below:

913 W Lake St, Minneapolis, MN

Saturday, September 16th

Morrissey's Irish Pub, nestled in Uptown Minneapolis, invites you to indulge in mouthwatering food specials and savor their signature cocktail, the "Keeper's Word." Crafted with a delightful blend of Keeper's Heart Irish + American whiskey, Benedictine, Maraschino Liqueur, and Lemon Juice, this drink is an absolute treat for your taste buds.

2162 University Ave W, St Paul, MN

Saturday, September 16th

Join the festivities at The Dubliner Pub for a day filled with drink specials, live music, and a delicious food truck. Don't miss the chance to try their refreshing "Irish Mule," featuring Keeper's Heart Irish + American whiskey.

995 7th St W, St Paul, MN

September 16th & 17th

Get ready for an unforgettable weekend at Shamrocks as they celebrate halfway to St. Patrick's Day with live music and heaps of Irish fun. You won't want to miss out on trying their cocktail features made with Keeper's Heart whiskey or simply opt for a neat pour.

819 Mainstreet, Hopkins, MN

Sunday, September 17th

Gather your friends, and even your furry pals, for a memorable time at Pub 819 in downtown Hopkins. Catering to whiskey enthusiasts, this full bar and restaurant offers something for everyone. Be sure to try their special drink, the 'Irish Manhattan,' blended with Keeper's Heart whiskey, orange crema, and sweet vermouth, garnished with a filthy cherry.

258 7th St W, St Paul, MN

Saturday, September 16th

Celebrate Halfway to St. Patrick’s Day at Tom Reid's with live music, delicious food specials, and their signature cocktail that’s a refreshing twist on a mule, the "Keeper's Hat Trick.”

3601 E Lake St, Minneapolis, MN

September 16th & 17th

At Merlins Rest, revel in the spirit of halfway to St. Patrick's Day with an exquisite selection of Irish whiskeys. Treat yourself to their Keeper's Heart specials, including refreshing cocktails like the Irish Mule and the Celtic Lemonade, or simply enjoy a neat pour.

4250 Lexington Ave S #111, Eagan, MN

September 16th & 17th

This pub boasts an extensive selection of Irish Whiskey, including none other than the acclaimed 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt whiskey from Keeper's Heart that was just awarded ‘World’s Best Irish Whiskey.’ Experience the true essence of Irish heritage with their specials on neat pours and cocktail features, made with Keeper's Heart Irish + American and Irish + Bourbon Whiskey.

Saturday, September 16th

This fantastic establishment offers not only food specials both in the bar and on the patio but also will be highlighting Keeper's Heart whiskey in two signature cocktails: "The Keeper's Heart Big Ginger" and the classic "Keeper's Old Fashioned."

3120 Wellner Dr NE #4905, Rochester, MN

September 16th

If you're looking for an authentic Irish pub experience, Whistle Binkies is the place to be. To celebrate the halfway holiday, they have a special offer for you - enjoy a neat pour of Keeper's Heart Irish + American whiskey with a beer, or opt for their refreshing Irish mule, both on special.

436 Chestnut St E #422, Stillwater, MN 55082

September 16th & 17th

Join the excitement at Charlie's Restaurant & Irish Pub for the most anticipated event in town - Stillwater's biggest "Halfway to St. Patrick's Day Celebration" taking place on Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16!

They will have live music from Prank Williams and the Broken Spoke, mouthwatering Irish classics that will leave your taste buds dancing and specialty crafted Keeper’s Heart cocktails, beers, and Irish spirits to keep the party going.

Keeper’s Heart is a new style of whiskey that seamlessly combines the rich traditions of Irish and American whiskey making and is the perfect companion for celebrating the halfway mark to St. Patrick's Day. What sets it apart is not only its unique blend but also the fact that it was crafted by a legendary distiller in the world of Irish whiskey, Brian Nation, renowned for his work with Jameson, Midleton, and Redbreast. This one-of-a-kind whiskey has received numerous awards, with the 10 Year Old Irish Single Malt being crowned the World's Best Irish Whiskey at the largest spirits competition in the world. Additionally, Keeper's Heart Irish + American whiskey has been recognized as the most awarded new whiskey of 2022, offering a taste experience like no other, that’s made to be enjoyed neat, on the rock, or in your favorite whiskey cocktail. Cheers and Sláinte!