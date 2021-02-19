BIZ-ingo + Restaurant Week

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

BIZ-ingo + February Restaurant Week 2021 FAQ

What is BIZ-ingo?

A live online game that was created to help drive business to local restaurants and breweries that have been affected by the Covid-19 Stay-at-Home order. This year, Mpls.St.Paul Winter Restaurant Week will have a custom BIZ-ingo game! Order from any of our participating restaurants in order to receive a BIZ-ingo card.

How do I play BIZ-ingo?

Collect BIZ-ingo cards at participating locations during Winter Restaurant Week (February 22- February 28) before the game begins. On Sunday, Feb 28 at 6:00 pm CT head to the Local BIZ-ingo Facebook Page and click on that week’s event. Then play along by watching the LIVE video feed under the ‘discussion’ tab or look for the red rectangle that says LIVE. You will use the same BIZ-ingo card for every round. Please use something small and removable (ie coins, M&Ms, coffee beans, dog kibble, scraps of paper, etc) to mark your BIZ-ingo cards.

Where do I get BIZ-ingo cards?

Most of the participating Restaurant Week restaurants are participating in the BIZ-ingo event. When you order delivery, takeout or curbside pick-up make sure to tell the restaurant or brewery you would like a free BIZ-ingo card.

BIZ-ingo cards do run out each week, so planning ahead is recommended. Each location handles their own distribution, BIZ-ingo does not guarantee all or any orders placed will include BIZ-ingo cards.

What days are BIZ-ingo cards available?

BIZ-ingo cards will be available at participating restaurants throughout Restaurant Week, from February 22 - February 28.

How do I win BIZ-ingo?

When the pattern on your BIZ-ingo card matches the pattern being played “yell” BIZ-ingo by commenting “BIZ-ingo” in the live video feed. That will pause game calling. Then text a photo of your BIZ-ingo card to 612-486-2563 to verify your win. Please remember to move your markers off the numbers so our BIZ-ingo verifying team can clearly see the BIZ-ingo pattern. If there are multiple winners in a single round prizes will be split.

Can I play with my own cards?

Yes! You are welcome to play along with any card, but in order to win a prize you must be playing BIZ-ingo on one of the custom cards from Restaurant Week.

Where do I find the game LIVE video feed?

The LIVE game video will begin in the discussion tab of the scheduled Facebook event at 6:00 pm CT on Sunday, February 28.

Can anyone play?

Yes! BIZ-ingo is family-friendly fun for all ages.

How do I get more BIZ-ingo cards?

We encourage you to check out and support as many local businesses as you’d like! Stop at more participating BIZ-ingo restaurants, breweries and businesses to get multiple BIZ-ingo cards.

Can I send BIZ-ingo cards to others?

Yes! We encourage you to help out family and friends who are vulnerable and may not want to leave their homes. When you pick-up or get a BIZ-ingo card delivered from a participating location, text or email a photo of the card to who you want to share it with. Each BIZ-ingo card is unique, so multiple people should not be playing on the same card. Families, neighborhoods and large groups often send one person to pick-up multiple restaurant orders and BIZ-ingo cards for big groups. We’ve also seen people send BIZ-ingo cards to friends and family in other states or countries to play along!

For more information, check out their site-

https://localbizingo.com/home

Good luck!