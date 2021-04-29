Zeus Electric Chassis and the All-Electric Work Truck

× Expand Zeus electric truck

When you think of work trucks, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? No, the correct answer is not profane mud flaps; it’s gas. Big, tough, powerful trucks are madly in love with the stuff. They chug gasoline with the same sloppy vigor of a lederhosen-wearing Oktoberfest-er chugging a glass boot of helles lager. It’s virtually impossible to even imagine a world where trucks lay off the sauce. And yet, that’s almost exactly what they’re about to do, because of a White Bear Lake company.

Zeus Electric Chassis is the creation of Robert Grinstead, a veteran automotive engineer who spent nearly a decade developing a medium-duty all-electric work truck that is modular, allowing for it to be customized in a series of different configurations with specific tools and add-ons. The idea is that a customer, like a city with needs for various trucks, can buy a Zeus fleet and then customize each into the sort of truck they need, be that a box truck, a cherry picker, or something else completely.

Photo by Wayne Kugel Zeus electric truck

And even though Zeus has yet to complete a for-purchase truck (it just signed a lease for its White Bear Lake manufacturing space in early 2021), the Sacramento Municipal Utility District already placed an order. They want five, at a cool $1.2M.

As for whether or not you’ll be able to slap some profane mud flaps on your own personal Zeus Electric Chassis truck, the answer is possibly, but not for a while. Right now Zeus is dedicated to establishing control of the broader specialty and fleet market. zeus-electric-chassis.com