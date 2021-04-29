Zeus Electric Chassis and the All-Electric Work Truck

White Bear Lake’s Zeus Electric Chassis is ensuring that the future of electric vehicles is far from just tiny cars.

When you think of work trucks, what’s the first thing that comes to mind? No, the correct answer is not profane mud flaps; it’s gas. Big, tough, powerful trucks are madly in love with the stuff. They chug gasoline with the same sloppy vigor of a lederhosen-wearing Oktoberfest-er chugging a glass boot of helles lager. It’s virtually impossible to even imagine a world where trucks lay off the sauce. And yet, that’s almost exactly what they’re about to do, because of a White Bear Lake company. 

Zeus Electric Chassis is the creation of Robert Grinstead, a veteran automotive engineer who spent nearly a decade developing a medium-duty all-electric work truck that is modular, allowing for it to be customized in a series of different configurations with specific tools and add-ons. The idea is that a customer, like a city with needs for various trucks, can buy a Zeus fleet and then customize each into the sort of truck they need, be that a box truck, a cherry picker, or something else completely.

And even though Zeus has yet to complete a for-purchase truck (it just signed a lease for its White Bear Lake manufacturing space in early 2021), the Sacramento Municipal Utility District already placed an order. They want five, at a cool $1.2M. 

As for whether or not you’ll be able to slap some profane mud flaps on your own personal Zeus Electric Chassis truck, the answer is possibly, but not for a while. Right now Zeus is dedicated to establishing control of the broader specialty and fleet market. zeus-electric-chassis.com 