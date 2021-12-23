Your Guide to New Year’s Eve in the Twin Cities

× Expand Minnesota Landscape Arboretum Winter Lights Arboretum

This New Year’s Eve, Twin Cities celebrations are leaving no one behind.

Nostalgic for the 90’s? There’s a show—or two—for you. Is the urge to headbang at a psychedelic concert suddenly upon you? Feeling psychedelic? Strap on some rave gear and get dancing at the Armory’s Lights All Night. Maybe you just want to spend some time at a cafe, sipping Chardonnay and hearing smooth jazz play. Black Dog Cafe’s John Coltrane tribute has you covered.

Oh, the places you can go!

First Avenue’s New Year’s Eve Danceteria: The most renowned venue in town is celebrating the New Year with four DJs on sight and all the best music of the year. Dance away those 2021 vibes to ABBA, Doja Cat, Dua Lipa, and more. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 day of.

A New Year’s Celebration at the Minnesota Orchestra: If a sweaty dance floor or a holiday party isn’t your speed for an NYE celebration, perhaps a concert at the Minnesota Orchestra will be. This celebration is also the beginning of the Sibelius Festival to honor Jean Sibelius through music. Ticket prices vary.

New Year’s Eve with Jaedyn James at Palmers Bar Keep this New Year’s humble with a night at Palmer’s Bar for some classic West Bank brews and songs from Jaedyn James. The “working class diva” of Minneapolis music, James brings funk and soul to her music. Tickets $20.

Lights All Night Armory: Get down with the disco at the Armory’s Lights All Night, a stacked celebration of psychedelic music. Lights All Night’s New Year's Eve extravaganza features a lineup of DJs that include JAUZ, Atliens, Feed Me, and more. Tickets start at $90.

Thomas Rhett Winter Classics New Year’s Eve Bash at Xcel: Ring in the New Year with classic country, featuring southern sweetheart Thomas Rhett as our New Year’s kicker off-er and special guests Cole Swindell and Conner Smith. Tickets start at $55.

Winter Lights New Year’s Eve Party Minnesota Arboretum: This celebration gets you in bed before midnight. Bring the kiddos to the Minnesota Arboretum for an outdoor lights display, family friendly games, listen to live music, and make your own luminary right before you sing Auld Lang Syne and toast to the New Year. Prices vary.

New Year’s Eve with The Suburbs, The Scrunchies, and the Suicide Commandos: Celebrate the last day of 2021 with the purveyors of Minneapolis sound. The Suburbs and The Suicide Commandos have been punk-rocking with us since the 70’s, and we’re happy to have them around almost 50 years later. Tickets start at $30.

90s vs 00s New Year’s Eve featuring You Oughta Know and DJ FooLProof at Fine Line Dance away the night to determine which decade ranks supreme: the 90’s or the 2000’s? With the help of You Oughta Know, a 90’s enthusiast, and DJ FooLProof, a Y2K devotee, you’ll figure out which is which by the end of the night, right in time to revel in the New Year. Tickets start at $20.

Flip Phone 90s NYE Party at Amsterdam Bar: For those who have already made their mind up about which decade tops the charts, the Twin Cities’ favorite party starters Flip Phone is throwing a bash that’s undeniably for you. Count down to midnight with local drag celebrities Tygra and Sasha Cassadine, drag pop-ups, and a costume contest. Tickets start at $15.

Cole Diamond’s Honky Tonkin’ NYE: Strap on your cowboy boots and do the two-step at the Eagles Club this New Year’s Eve. Trevor McSpadden and Cole Diamond’s Tropical Depression will play live music all night. $15 at door, $10 in advance.

NYE Tribute to John Coltrane with Central Standard Time at Black Dog Cafe: In a sentimental mood this New Years? Hear the smooth sounds of jazz legend John Coltrane play at Black Dog Cafe music troup by way of Central Standard Time. Tickets start at $15.