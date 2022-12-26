Year in Review: 2022 in Photographs

1 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
In January 2022, Stillwater hosted the inaugural World Snow Sculpture Championship. It was a great reason to get outside and admire the artists' work from all over the world. However, the temps were in the single digits, so I feel bad they had to be outside for an entire week sculpting when I could just stop by briefly and then warm up with a coffee in my car.
2 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Khaluna opened at the end of 2021, but dining editor Dara Moskowitz Grumdahl reviewed it in early 2022. The space and food was so much more beautiful than I had imagined! It really felt like you were on vacation.
3 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
The Cherry and Spoonbridge sculpture was reunited in February after being separated for painting and maintenance. It was so fun to see it put back together and how much work goes in to keep this iconic piece of art looking its best.
4 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Fan-favorite (and personal favorite) meteorologist Sven Sundgaard returned to weather reporting this year, and it was so nice to meet him in person and take his portrait.
5 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Art in Bloom returned in person for the first time in 2 years, and I attended for the first time ever.
6 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
May 2022 rang in the 50th anniversary of Mpls.St.Paul magazine. We spent more than a month digging through old archived issues and looking back on how the magazine has changed. May also marked 8 years of being at the magazine for me. Time flies!
7 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
My first time photographing a billionaire! Marc Lore and A-Rod are soon-to-be co-owners of the Timberwolves, so we were able to get an interview and a few quick minutes with them courtside for photos.
8 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Gavin Kaysen's long-awaited Mara opened in the Four Seasons over the summer, and wow, it's a stunner of a place.
9 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
A 100-foot-tall mural of pop icon Prince went up along First Ave, and it was definitely an overdue nod to the late artist.
10 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Mia hosted a dinner series in its galleries. It was a first for the museum, and was a unique and memorable experience to dine among the art and "no food or beverages" signs.
11 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Last year may have been lackluster, but this year the State Fair crowds and lines were back as if nothing had changed. Unfortunately for the MSPMAG Team, that also meant we had to eat and drink a ridiculous amount of new foods.
12 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
In September, Minnesota nurses went on a three-day strike, resulting in press from all over the nation due to its unprecedented size.
13 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Mpls.St.Paul magazine's Fashionpolis came back after a hiatus! After not being able to host at Aria anymore, the event took place at the new Four Seasons Minneapolis and our events team made sure this was the event of the season.
14 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
One of my top shoots this year had to be our fall fashion shoot with MN Dance Theatre. The dancers were a delight to work with and I was able to create such amazing images.
15 of 15
Photo by Caitlin Abrams
Another year down means another Best Restaurants in the book! This is one of my favorite covers and features I've photographed. Pick it up on newsstands now.