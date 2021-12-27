Year in Review: 2021 in Photographs

1 of 16
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Minnesota fully embraced winter during COVID! Restaurants, bars, and taprooms pivoted to keep their patios open for those preferring to stay outside, and people seemed to be ok with bundling up. I stayed for a beer after photographing Waldmann Brewing, and it was so fun to cozy up by the fire pits with a pint.
I had the pleasure of photographing Abbott Northwestern hospital chaplain Kazuhiro Sekino, who received 16,000 paper cranes to bring joy to the patients. Pictures don’t do it justice.
After a year of temporary and permanent restaurant closures, we slowly started getting new restaurants back. The much-anticipated Sooki and Mimi opened in the old Lucias pace after being in the works since 2019.
The State Fair returned! Our State Fair team was all vaccinated and masked, and we decided to focus on the new foods and skip the unusually long list of new drinks to keep our day shorter. The first day was less busy than we had ever seen it. There was barely even a line at Sweet Martha’s!
On April 11, Daunte Wright was fatally shot in Brooklyn Center by a police officer, and people rallied to help support his family and the community.
2020 was quite a year. We brought back our Best of the Year issue to celebrate everything in the Twin Cities that kept us going in the last year.
I often photograph our summer and fall issues ahead of time, and we happened to choose Waterfalls for our September travel feature. Unfortunately for us, this happened to go to print right as a terrible drought struck Minnesota. Luckily, they’re back flowing now. To visit my personal favorite, head down south to Niagara Cave Waterfall, where you can explore caves and the Amish town of Harmony, MN.
Catiesha Pierson opened up Minnesota’s first Black-owned juice bar, Dripping Root.
Local breweries tend to be in well-known areas. Local distilleries, on the other hand, were usually slightly out of town and housed in warehouses. Our October Distilleries issue was a great opportunity to explore new and unknown cocktail rooms putting out creative drinks. I had a lot of creative freedom on this feature, which was a treat. (plus, it was fun to taste test the drinks after!)
After over a year of working remote, the MSP Communications team moved to a new office right on the border of Minneapolis and Saint Paul in the Prospect Park neighborhood! (See, I told you it is getting cooler) As one of the few Saint Paulites in the office, I’m thrilled our new address is now technically in Saint Paul (albeit by just a few feet).
After heading my personal favorite restaurant Corner Table (RIP) and winning Cochon555 a few years ago, Chef Karyn Tomlinson opened up Myriel. And wow, it’s a stunner.
Paisley Park announced a new exhibit of Prince’s shoes. It was my first time at the Chanhassen compound, and I went behind the scenes to photograph a few pairs.Security is extremely tight, and all I can think about is how Prince wore higher heels thanI ever could.
I went behind the scenes of 5 local makers’ studios for our November issue. It is always fun to see the process of artists, and my favorite was learning all about the hat-making process with local milliner Celina Kane.
After many delays and skirting a potential foreclosure, the Dayton’s Project officially opened to the public for the first time with their Department at Dayton’s maker’s market. People are back downtown shopping, the window displays are full of Santa Bears, and it almost felt normal again.
Minneapolis got its own destination distillery with O’Shaughnessy opening behind Surly Brewing, the city’s destination brewery. Prospect Park is getting cooler every day.
And just like that, our Best Restaurants issue is on newsstands and it's as if 2020 never happened. Just kidding, says Omicron!