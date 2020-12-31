Year in Review: 2020 in Photographs

1 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Lucy Francis
2020 started out great! One of our first stories was about Lucy Francis, who makes miniature dogs. I spent the afternoon at her home photographing her and her two pups Bob and Fred, and all of her wonderful works of art.
2 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Meteor Bar
There is a new bar in town! Meteor Bar opened up in North Minneapolis, with wine bar Bar Brava just around the corner.
3 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Bar Brava
Bar Brava, Minneapolis' first natural wine bar, opened in late 2019, only to close in July 2020.
4 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Dayna Frank
I had a quick photoshoot with First Ave CEO Dayna Frank for our February Issue. It was inside of the iconic venue (remember what that was like?). Local band Yam Haus was on stage setting up for a show later that evening.
5 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Our Kitchen
Our February Cover story was Best Breakfasts, and my favorite shot of the issue was at the tiny Minneapolis diner Our Kitchen, which features just 10 seats at the counter. The place was packed.
6 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Rise Bagels
Rise Bagel looking extra delicious for our Breakfast Issue.
7 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
In Bloom
February Cover Star In Bloom permanently closed in July.
8 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Chief Arradando
Deputy Editor Drew Wood spoke to Chief Arradando about policing in Minneapolis and during the era of I Can’t Breathe in late February. When I met him downtown for our portrait session, people came up in droves to shake hands and laugh with him for a few minutes.
9 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
DJ Shannon Blowtorch
For one of my favorite portrait sessions of the year, I met DJ Shannon Blowtorch at the downtown Coven coworking space.
10 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Spring 2020 Fashion
We had such a fun crew working on this fashion shoot at Mother Co. for our spring fashion feature! Little did we know that a few days later 2020 was taking a turn.
11 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Public Kitchen
And just like that, a pandemic is declared. Governor Walz shut everything down and our offices closed. I didn’t even have a mask yet, because, how long could this really last? I went out to photograph Chef Justin Sutherland and Chef David Fhima, who set up a food pantry at Public Kitchen.
12 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
#StayHomeMN
One week into the #StayHomeMN order, I took to the streets to document the ghost town.
13 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
TCL Host Elizabeth Ries
It’s Quarantine! People are baking bread and buying up chickens. I visited Twin Cities Live Host Elizabeth Ries who has been raising backyard chickens for a few years now. Afterward, I went home to try and convince my husband we needed some cute chickens to take care of. (Everyone needs eggs, right?)
14 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Takeout
Whatever can be photographed outside, while distanced, will be! It’s the summer of takeout and Tim Niver, of Saint Dinette and Mucci’s, met me at a park with a caseload of food to photograph for our June issue.
15 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Cry Baby Craig’s
The owners of Cry Baby Craig’s sure know how to have fun.
16 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
State Capitol Protest
On May 25, George Floyd was murdered in Minneapolis. People took to the streets, to the capitol, and a mural appeared on the side of Cup Foods. 7 months later, the intersection of 38th & Chicago is still closed to passing vehicles and remains a place for mourning and reflection.
17 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
State Capitol Protest
At a rally at the State Capitol, the State Patrol line up.
18 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
38th & Chicago
A little girl lays a dandelion under the mural at 38th & Chicago.
19 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Protesters
A family holds signs outside the Hennepin County Government Center as people gather to demand all four cops to be charged.
20 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Sarah Kieffer
Local food blogger Sarah Kieffer released her second book, 100 Cookies, and it took the internet by storm. I met at her home to photograph her for our Eat+Drink section and she sent me home with more than 70 cookies. My husband and neighbors were thrilled. They are still talking about those cookies.
21 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Red Table Meat Co.
Red Table Meat Co. launched its whole-pig salumi program. My coworkers and I tried to rationalize our need for this much cured meat.
22 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Fashionopolis
Remember events? Mpls.St.Paul Magazine’s events team had been working diligently all summer to try and safely bring our popular Fashionopolis event to life outside, during a pandemic. We only had a small crowd of seated attendees, but plenty of passersby stopped to watch the celebration of local retail.
23 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Fashionopolis
24 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Puppy
Our December Gift Guide star Indiana was quite the escape artist! (This was truly a great day for everyone—who doesn’t want to snuggle a puppy at work?!)
25 of 25
Photograph by Caitlin Abrams
Petite Leon
One of my last photoshoots of the year was photographing Jorge Guzman at his new restaurant Petite Leon. It felt so hopeful to be photographing inside a restaurant again. Read his full story in our upcoming January issue.