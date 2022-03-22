Yam Haus Debuts "Ready to Go" for American Song Contest

× Expand NBC Yam Haus

Minnesota got some local representation on NBC this week. Yam Haus, the indie-pop quartet fronted by Lars Pruitt, performed their new song "Ready to Go" for the premiere of the network's reality competition show American Song Contest on Monday night. Not only that, but Yam Haus was the first band to take the stage.

Co-hosted by Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg, the show aims to be the American version of the popular Eurovision songwriting contest, featuring 56 total acts from around the country going head-to-head to find the best original song. Besides Minnesota, the first episode included ten other reps from states and territories, among them our neighbors in Iowa and Wisconsin.

"From the Land of 10,000 Lakes, and it's also the home to the biggest mall in the Western Hemisphere," Snoop Dogg said as he introduced the band. Kelly Clarkson enthusiastically shouted the song's title to launch the contest.

The band was featured before their performance in an interview filmed at First Avenue, the site of their first sold-out show, which of course gave way to a Prince and Purple Rain shoutout. Then the band was seen munching on Juicy Lucys at Matt's Bar and talking about ice hockey, lakes, and even defining what "ope" means. Classic Minnesota things!

"Being on this show is one of the most exciting and yet terrifying things we've ever done as a band, and it feels a little bit like make-or-break," Pruitt said.

Joined by a cadre of backup dancers mirroring a flash mob gone off the rails, the song's sunny hooks might just give them an edge in the voting round. Voting is open online through NBC's website for the song by Wednesday morning. Three of the 11 acts from the first episode will move onto the next round. The next episode airs on March 28.

Yam Haus released their debut album, Stargazer, in 2018. The band has since followed it up with a slew of EPs and singles, including "Whatever It Is" from last year.

"I think that is a hit record right there," Snoop said after the performance.