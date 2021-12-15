× Expand Photo by Kaleb Musser Yam Haus

We caught up with the lead singer of Yam Haus, Lars Pruitt, as he was driving the band’s van from New Orleans to Beaumont, Texas. The Minneapolis pop-rock outfit had just played a gig in the French Quarter “after sitting on our couch for the last two years.”

We profiled the band in the spring of 2020, the latest version of an old story—four musicians attempting to transcend their Christian roots on an evangelical mission to become pop stars. And then that story, like all stories, was interrupted by something even more ancient: a plague.

Now, nearing the end of their first national tour, with their long-delayed show at the Palace Theatre back on for December 17, their minds are being blown nightly as they play to packed halls in cities they’ve never seen before.

Pruitt says even the novelty of cramming four dudes into one room at the Hampton Inn is fun. “I feel like I’m drinking out of a fire hose,” Pruitt says, “trying to drink as much water as I can.”