Wordplay Announces 2021 Author Lineup

× Expand Shutterstock Books

The Loft Literary Center announced the lineup for the third annual Wordplay book festival this year. The virtual festival is happening from May 2-8, with nearly 50 writers, including the thriller novelist Dean Koontz, the portrayed-by-Reese Witherspoon Cheryl Strayed of the memoir Wild, and the Nobel Prize-winning Kazuo Ishiguro behind Never Let Me Go. Local authors, featuring the likes of Kao Kalia Yang, Douglas Kearney, Heid Erdrich and Bao Phi, are also taking part. All of Wordplay's authors have released a book within a year of the festival.

“Since its founding in 2019, Wordplay has looked a little different each year,” said founding director of Wordplay Steph Opitz in a press release. “We’re excited to bring back the virtual format to allow book lovers from around the world to join us for a week of fun, informative and thought-provoking discussions with such incredible authors.”

The virtual festival be free of charge with enhanced ticket options and experiences available for $35 and $50, on sale now at loftwordplay.org.