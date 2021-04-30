Winners of the 2021 Minnesota Book Awards

Ackerman+Gruber
Kawai Strong Washburn
The 2021 Minnesota Book Awards took place virtually last night for the second year in a row, but that still didn't stop the local celebration of authors and writing.
Among the award winners: Danez Smith's singular style of verse in Homie: Poems took home the poetry award, the Minnesota-via-Hawaii debut author Kawai Strong Washburn's Sharks in the Time of Saviors was awarded the best novel, and the teacher and founder of the More Than a Single Story discussion series Carolyn Holbrook's essay collection Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify won for memoir and creative nonfiction. Owls of the Eastern Ice: a Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl by Jonathan C. Slaght, who spent five years in Eastern Russia studying fish owls as part of his first book, won in general nonfiction, and The Deep, Deep Snow, a small town mystery by Brian Freeman won in the genre fiction category.
Additionally, the ceremony honored the 2021 Kay Sexton Award to Alexs Pate, an author and teacher in the Twin Cities and editor of the collection, Blues Vision: African American Writing from Minnesota.
See the full list of winners below, and learn more about all the authors nominated.
General Nonfiction
Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl, by Jonathan C. Slaght, Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan Publishers
Genre Fiction
The Deep, Deep Snow, by Brian Freeman, Blackstone Publishing
Novel & Short Story
Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel by Kawai Strong Washburn, Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan Publishers
Memoir & Creative Nonfiction
Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify: Essays, by Carolyn Holbrook, University of Minnesota Press
Poetry
Homie: Poems, by Danez Smith, Graywolf Press
Children's Literature
Big Papa and the Time Machine, by Daniel Bernstrom, illustrated by Shane Evans, HarperCollins Publishers
Middle Grade Literature
What if a Fish, by Anika Fajardo, Simon & Schuster
Young Adult Literature
My Eyes Are Up Here, by Laura Zimmermann, Dutton Books for Young Readers/Penguin Random House
Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction
Minnesota's Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell, by Sue Leaf, University of Minnesota Press