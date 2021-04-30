Winners of the 2021 Minnesota Book Awards

× Expand Ackerman+Gruber Kawai Strong Washburn

The 2021 Minnesota Book Awards took place virtually last night for the second year in a row, but that still didn't stop the local celebration of authors and writing.

Among the award winners: Danez Smith's singular style of verse in Homie: Poems took home the poetry award, the Minnesota-via-Hawaii debut author Kawai Strong Washburn's Sharks in the Time of Saviors was awarded the best novel, and the teacher and founder of the More Than a Single Story discussion series Carolyn Holbrook's essay collection Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify won for memoir and creative nonfiction. Owls of the Eastern Ice: a Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl by Jonathan C. Slaght, who spent five years in Eastern Russia studying fish owls as part of his first book, won in general nonfiction, and The Deep, Deep Snow, a small town mystery by Brian Freeman won in the genre fiction category.

Additionally, the ceremony honored the 2021 Kay Sexton Award to Alexs Pate, an author and teacher in the Twin Cities and editor of the collection, Blues Vision: African American Writing from Minnesota.

See the full list of winners below, and learn more about all the authors nominated.

General Nonfiction

Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl, by Jonathan C. Slaght, Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan Publishers

Genre Fiction

The Deep, Deep Snow, by Brian Freeman, Blackstone Publishing

Novel & Short Story

Sharks in the Time of Saviors: A Novel by Kawai Strong Washburn, Farrar, Straus and Giroux/Macmillan Publishers

Memoir & Creative Nonfiction

Tell Me Your Names and I Will Testify: Essays, by Carolyn Holbrook, University of Minnesota Press

Poetry

Homie: Poems, by Danez Smith, Graywolf Press

Children's Literature

Big Papa and the Time Machine, by Daniel Bernstrom, illustrated by Shane Evans, HarperCollins Publishers

Middle Grade Literature

What if a Fish, by Anika Fajardo, Simon & Schuster

Young Adult Literature

My Eyes Are Up Here, by Laura Zimmermann, Dutton Books for Young Readers/Penguin Random House

Emilie Buchwald Award for Minnesota Nonfiction

Minnesota's Geologist: The Life of Newton Horace Winchell, by Sue Leaf, University of Minnesota Press