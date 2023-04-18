Where to Shop for Record Store Day 2023

× Expand Photo by Caitlin Abrams Electric Fetus

Record Store Day (RSD) has played a pivotal role in the revival of records since its inception in 2008, celebrating the 1,400-plus independently owned record stores in the United States, musicians and labels both big and small, and other parts of the record industry.

A number of exclusive, limited-run records hit shop shelves specifically for this one day of the year, along with other promotional products and performances. Last year, RSD saw a modern-era record for highest number of RSD sales, soaring above 1 million purchases.

This year’s 301 releases similarly won’t disappoint.

Minneapolis-based rock outlet Soul Asylum is set to drop their 1993 MTV Unplugged performance on a double LP for RSD, featuring twelve newly mixed tracks and an additional four previously unreleased, non-broadcast performances. The band’s slated to hit the State Theatre on April 20—to celebrate 30 years since their original appearance on the television series—at an anniversary performance thanks to 89.3 FM The Current and Sue McLean and Associates, with Aaron Neville’s son/multi-instrumentalist musician Ivan Neville, local string quartet STRINGenius, and a pre-show set by Transmission’s DJ Jake Rudh. (Check out this conversation between Soul Asylum’s frontman Dave Pirner and writer Steve Marsh from last year.)

Another Minneapolis-based rock outlet The Cactus Blossoms will tribute the Minnie icon Bob Dylan with their RSD release If Not For You (Bob Dylan Songs Vol. 1), courtesy of Walkie Talkie Records.

April 22’s RSD will also include a number of record-making releases (pun intended!), including the first and only vinyl version of Taylor Swift’s folklore: the long pond studio sessions, from her 2020 documentary of the same name on Disney+. The soundtrack features Eau Claire native Justin Vernon of Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of The National, and Jack Antonoff of Bleachers. Don’t worry about whether you’ll be able to snag a copy of this exclusive gray double LP, as T-Swift is prepared to have pressed 75,000 copies of this album—the largest quantity RSD release to date.

Also watch out for Van Halen’s first Sammy Hagar-era live album to be pressed on vinyl LIVE: Right Here, Right Now, as well as The 1975’s first live album with the BBC Philharmonic Orchestra on vinyl, CD, and cassette. A unique picture-disc pressing of Africa Must Be Free By 1983 by Hugh Mandell and Augustus Pablo, shaped like the African continent, will also drop on RSD.

Learn more about Record Store Day and other cool vinyl releases (and gnarly RSD merch) at recordstoreday.com.

Here are all the participating record stores in the Twin Cities:

Minneapolis

St. Paul