Where to Shop for Record Store Day 2021

Since its conception in 2008, Record Store Day has been a holiday for music lovers of all kinds, helping bring vinyl to a new generation of listeners. And this year, it might be more important than ever as record shops rebound from the pandemic. This Record Store Day also includes some notable releases that hit close to home.

The Truth, one of Prince’s hidden gems of an album, will be released for the first time on vinyl with foil-embossed artwork on the cover, designed by Steve Parke, Prince’s long-time art director. The Truth is Prince’s first album to be tagged as “acoustic,” even though it still has the electronic elements usually found in his music.

Bob Dylan is also getting the Record Store Day treatment, with a special release of “Jokerman” and “I and I.” Both songs appeared on Dylan’s 1983 Infidels album, and have now been reimagined by reggae legend Doctor Dread. This 12” disc will feature two reggae remixes of each song on either side. Just enough to jam out to, flip, and keep on jamming.

And this year, get behind the scenes with The Replacements new release, The Pleasure Is All Yours: The Pleased to Meet Me Outtakes & Alternates. Listen to a collection of material from the sessions when the band was recording their critically acclaimed fifth studio album, Pleased to Meet Me.

Other gems worth picking up this year include a 7” single from the sister-rock trio Haim featuring Taylor Swift, a 40th anniversary edition of Faith by The Cure, the first ever pressing of The Grateful Dead’s 1972 performance in Paris (spread across 6 LPs), and so much more. Happy listening!

Here are all the participating stores in the Twin Cities:

Minneapolis

Know Name Records 6009 Portland Ave. S, Mpls, 612-869-1070

Roadrunner Records 4534 Nicollet Ave., Mpls, 612-822-0613

Cheapo Records 2600 Nicollet Ave., Mpls, 612-827-8238

Extreme Noise Records 407 W. Lake St., Mpls, 612-824-0100

Hymie's Vintage Records 3820 E. Lake St., Mpls, 612-729-8890

Rock Paper Scissors Goods 2403 Lyndale Ave. S., Mpls, 612-823-0269

Electric Fetus 2000 4th Ave. S, Mpls, 612-870-9300

St. Paul

Cheapo Records 71 Snelling Ave. N., St. Paul, 651-644-8981

Agharta Records 2512 University Ave. W., St. Paul, 612-871-5309

Eclipse Records 419 N. Wabasha St., St. Paul, 651-224-2500